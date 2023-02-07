Marquette men’s lacrosse is 1-0, and I don’t know if we know anything new about the team. Never complain about being 1-0, that’s the rule, and that rule goes right next to “Never complain about being undefeated.” But at the end of the day, Marquette rolled 17-2 over a team playing their first game in Division 1 after making a Division 2 NCAA tournament appearance last season.... but also losing some pretty notable pieces from that roster. Did that tell us anything other than “Marquette is definitely better than a team picked to finish ninth in the 10 team ASUN”? Probably not, but that’s something that I feel that we all thought in the first place. And heck, we didn’t even see fully powered Marquette in the opener against Lindenwood, as attackman Devon Cowan did not play.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO