Marquette Women’s Basketball, The NCAA Tournament Bubble, The NET, And You

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated his women’s college basketball bracketology projection. Before Marquette beat #4 Connecticut at the McGuire Center, he had the Golden Eagles as the last team in for his version of the 68 team field. Now, they’re ..... three spots up, as the best of the squads headed to the First Four.
Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East) THE LOCATION: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Tariq Turner on the call. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available...
Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Preview: at Utah

Marquette men’s lacrosse is 1-0, and I don’t know if we know anything new about the team. Never complain about being 1-0, that’s the rule, and that rule goes right next to “Never complain about being undefeated.” But at the end of the day, Marquette rolled 17-2 over a team playing their first game in Division 1 after making a Division 2 NCAA tournament appearance last season.... but also losing some pretty notable pieces from that roster. Did that tell us anything other than “Marquette is definitely better than a team picked to finish ninth in the 10 team ASUN”? Probably not, but that’s something that I feel that we all thought in the first place. And heck, we didn’t even see fully powered Marquette in the opener against Lindenwood, as attackman Devon Cowan did not play.
