Barrick Gold Unlikely To Offer Rival Bid For Australia-Based Newcrest Mining Deal
By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
5 days ago
Barrick Gold Corp GOLD has denied a counterbid for Newcrest Mining NCMGY NCMGF, eliminating what had seemed to be the most likely prospect of a rival to bidder Newmont Corporation NEM.
Newmont, on Monday, bid $16.9 billion for Newcrest, whose operations include top-class asset Cadia in Australia and an expanding footprint in North America, Papua New Guinea, and Ecuador. It also has growth potential in copper.
"There is a difference between value merger acquisitions and getting bigger for the sake of getting bigger," Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow said Monday in an interview.
Amid broad consolidation in the sector, the offer from U.S.-based Newmont could trigger bids from rival gold producers. But none would come from Barrick, Mark Bristow told Bloomberg.
Newmont's offer "is motivated mainly by valuation" and is "a unique opportunity to add exposure in preferred mining jurisdictions" such as Australia and Canada, Credit Suisse analysts Fahad Tariq and Jessica Xu said in a note to clients.
The analysts said they see "limited potential for operational synergies" with the deal.
Price Action: NEM shares are up 0.44% at $47.81 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dominated the EV sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Among the items that may have helped Tesla most are its vertical integration and maintaining control over the supply of materials.
One of its key suppliers is the subject of an investment from a rival.
What Happened: Shares of Tesla have risen over 80% year-to-date in 2023. Part of the momentum in shares came from the company’s earnings report and guidance for vehicle growth.
In order to hit vehicle growth, Tesla needs to maintain supply of metals and minerals used for EV batteries.
As the market...
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market.
After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected.
Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets
Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were sliding slightly during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 struggling to hold near to Thursday’s closing price.
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was showing relative strength, popping up slightly in an attempt to regain the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as support.
All three cryptos suffered bearish price action during Thursday’s 24-hour trading session, with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin plunging over 5%, 6% and 9%, respectively, as fears the rising U.S. dollar could be signaling a recession gripped investors.
Consumer price index data for January is set to...
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to the United States shooting down a fourth flying object over Michigan over the weekend.
What Happened: Musk told his more than 128 million followers on Twitter not to worry about the flying objects and that they were just his “friends of mine stopping by ...”
The billionaire threw in an alien and UFO emoji into the tweet for added effect.
Don’t worry, just some of my friends of mine stopping by ...
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023
Why It Matters: The flying object was brought down by U.S. Air Force and National Guard pilots over...
From time to time, companies partake in a secondary public offering of their stock to raise funds. The stock offering is set at a lower price to attract investor interest, and the funds derived may be used to pay down excessive debt, fund new acquisitions, invest in product development or cover an operational shortfall.
When this happens, the usual effect is an immediate fall in the price of shares, but depending on the reason for the public offering, the stock can sometimes regain its footing fairly soon.
Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that recently announced a public offering of...
David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), reportedly told a private gathering of the bank's top executives he had erred by not trimming jobs earlier in 2022.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon reportedly told a private gathering of the bank's top executives he had erred by not trimming jobs earlier in 2022.
Solomon said he was responsible for being slow in trimming headcount and cutting down on investments in new projects when it became apparent there would be a significant slowdown, reported Financial Times, citing people familiar with the remarks.
The banking giant’s chief was reportedly speaking to about 400 partners during...
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its celebrated CEO Elon Musk has a cult-like following and most supporters continue to put their faith in the electric vehicle maker’s stock despite its lean run in 2022.
Musk Is The New Jobs: The Tesla story is just getting started, said Keith Fitz-Gerald, Principal at Fitz-Gerald Group in an interview with CNBC’s “The Exchange.”
“Anybody betting against Elon Musk might as well [have] been betting against Steve Jobs back in the day,” the Wall Street analyst said.
"We know how this is going to play out. He unleashes just incredible transformation in every industry he...
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is a backer of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and crypto-linked stocks. On Friday, the firm lapped up beaten-down shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. (NYSE: COIN).
Ark Invest, through its Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and Ark Next-Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), bought 162,325 Coinbase shares, valued at $9.27 million.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 'We Knew It Would Be A Bumpy Ride,' Why Ark Invest Is Bullish Long Term On Elon Musk And Twitter
The stock shed about 24% this week after the SEC cracked down on crypto staking. Rival exchange Kraken paid $30 million to settle...
As OpenAI's chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — takes the internet by storm for its ability to directly answer questions conversationally, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) management has reportedly declared a "code red" to deal with the threat, it was reported in December 2022.
What Happened: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been involved in a series of meetings to define Google's AI strategy, reported New York Times.
See Also: How To Buy Google (GOOGL) Stock
Pichai has also upended the work of various groups inside the company to respond to the threat that chatGPT poses, the report noted, citing a memo and audio recording.
Teams within...
Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis.
Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide.
“We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
This article by James Hallifax was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
A few days ago, we received monumental psychedelic news out of Australia. There, regulators decided to allow psilocybin-assisted therapy to treat depression, and MDMA-assisted therapy to treat PTSD (with proper diagnosis and a prescription).
This makes Australia the first country to legalize the two psychedelic-assisted therapy treatments.
And while this is amazing news for those with mental illness Down Under, as a North American I am left wondering whether Australia’s decision will set a precedent for their Anglo cousins in Canada and the USA (and of course their French-speaking...
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) might be struggling to find someone suitable to fill the shoes of Jony Ive after he left the tech giant in 2019, but the legendary designer is thriving at his design firm, LoveForm.
What Happened: Ive and his creative collective, LoveForm, designed the emblem for the coronation of King Charles III, according to a new page on the Royal Family’s website. The king will be crowned during the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares
According to the site, the emblem depicts King Charles’ love of the natural world, unifying the...
Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates says the detection of polio in New York’s wastewater is an “urgent reminder” that the debilitating disease must be eradicated, it was reported in August 2022.
What Happened: Gates made his comments on Twitter and shared a story from the New York Times on the discovery of the polio virus in wastewater samples taken in several locations, at different times, in two counties north of New York City.
“News that polio has been detected in New York wastewater samples is an urgent reminder: until we [EndPolio] for good, it remains a threat to us all,” said the billionaire.
News...
The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Foundation has announced Feb 28. as the launch date for moving the Sepolia test network (testnet) through the Shanghai upgrade.
The Ethereum team said that Sepolia would be the second network to undergo such an upgrade, reports Coindesk.
Following the Zhejiang testnet, which allows the simulation of staked ETH withdrawals, one more test network will be upgraded before the main Ethereum blockchain is expected to undergo the Shanghai hard fork, which will take place in March.
According to the report, the Sepolia testnet is closed to developers who run validators on the network. After the Sepolia testnet, Goerli (the largest public ETH testnet) will...
Since taking over social media platform Twitter, job cuts and working for Elon Musk have been popular topics. In November 2022, Benzinga polled its Twitter followers to find out how people feel about working for Musk.
What Happened: Musk completed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last year. The deal makes Musk the current CEO of Twitter, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX.
Since taking over Twitter, Musk has put an emphasis on changing things and pushing the platform forward. The move includes cutting jobs and focusing on employees ready to push the next step of growth forward.
Twitter workers have been fired...
Canadian biopharma psychedelics company Cube Psytech Holdings agreed to acquire Translational Life Sciences (TLS).
Cube will issue about 50% of its outstanding shares, warrants and options to shareholders, directors and employees of TLS in exchange for 100% of its outstanding share capital. This will result in TLS's acquiring one-third of the share capital in Cube.
The deal is contingent on a private placement or another financing of a minimum of $1.5 (CA$2) million.
See Also: A New Way Of Delivering MDMA? Awakn And Tech Partner Are Set To Study Viability
At the moment, the company has initiated a private placement to issue up to...
Prominent Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investor and investment advisor Ross Gerber announced Friday he plans to run for a seat on the automaker's board of directors. Here’s the latest.
What Happened: Tesla shareholder Gerber has been a strong supporter of the growth of electric vehicles and Tesla over the years. Recently, Gerber has been more vocal about changes he believes the company should make.
On Friday, Gerber said he plans on running for a seat on the Tesla board.
“I’ve kind of had enough,” Gerber said during a Twitter Spaces on Friday.
Gerber said he has the support of large Tesla shareholders and strong relationships...
