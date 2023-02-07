ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull County courthouse

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
 5 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who investigators say vandalized the Trumbull County Courthouse pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony vandalism charge.

Joanna McCane, 44, appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, entering the plea before Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice.

McCane was jailed in August on the charge.

Investigators say she broke 12 windows of the Trumbull County Courthouse in November.

Officers said the vandalism happened after McCane was released from jail following a trespassing incident at a Warren restaurant.

McCane was identified through courthouse security video .

She will be sentenced at a later date.

Mark Davey
5d ago

animal behavior ..2 years in jail for every window she broke ..it's a federal building ..send a message to all..if she broke 5 windows..10 years ....2 windows 4 years

WKBN

WKBN

