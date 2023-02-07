Read full article on original website
Cove’s Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to transition to new facility in 2025
By the end of this month, Clippership Landing Development LLC will submit a certificate of need (CON) application to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for a 102-bed skilled nursing facility in Damariscotta, seeking to transition current licenses from LincolnHealth’s Cove Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to a development jointly owned by Sandy River Company and North Country Associates, according to Daniel Maguire, managing partner of Sandy River. Approval of the CON is needed before construction can begin on the 19.98-acre site on Piper Mill Road.
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, March 1. Menu will be lentil soup, rolls, salad, baked stuffed chicken breasts, mashed potato, gravy, broccoli, and cheese cake. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Suppers are well attended. Reservations are encouraged, to ensure adequate meals.
Fish & Game Assoc. to host Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 18
After a three-year hiatus, the Boothbay Region Fish & Game Association will again hold its annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby on Wiley Pond from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the club property at 447 Dover Road in Boothbay. Wiley Pond has again this year...
FOS Paint Night fundraiser draws 46 in Wiscasset
Sue Begin of Cre8tive Events led 46 painters through Paint Night at St. Philip’s Church, Hodge Street, Wiscasset Friday, Feb. 10. The Feed Our Scholars fundraiser netted over $750, Gretchen Burleigh-Johnson said. “It was a truly multi-generational group,” Burleigh-Johnson said of participants. “We had families with young kids all...
CSD committee holds special meeting on school closure
During an emergency meeting, Community School District Superintending Committee members officially heard how administrators planned on handling the elementary school flooding. On Feb. 7, school officials provided initial plans for handling the school’s closure. Beginning, Feb. 13, the plan calls for pre-kindergarten to grade five students to attend daily classes at the high school. Sixth through eighth graders will attend classes at Boothbay Region YMCA. And on Feb. 9, high school students were to begin remote learning.
