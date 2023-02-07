Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Oil & Gas Equipment Stocks to Gain From the Strengthening Industry
Oil and gas prices are still extremely favorable for exploration and production activities. Higher upstream activities are leading to improvement in demand for drilling & production equipment, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Mechanical and Equipment industry. Investors like the plans for inorganic expansion and reducing...
Zacks.com
3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks Navigating Industry Challenges
Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to oil and gas price volatility, the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry’s outlook is still subjected to uncertainties. Due to conservative capital spending by upstream players and possibilities for soft fuel demand, production volumes could get dented, hurting demand for partnerships’ midstream assets.
Zacks.com
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Vital Farms (VITL): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
VITL - Free Report) shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $17.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. Vital...
Zacks.com
EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EVER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks. EverQuote should continue to benefit from...
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property
A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.
Zacks.com
Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?
DAL - Free Report) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (. UAL - Free Report) set to report on January 17, let’s see which stock may be the better buy at the moment. DAL Review. Delta kicked off a much-anticipated earnings season among airline stocks that...
Zacks.com
Is Lumentum (LITE) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
MTW - Free Report) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks. Manitowoc’s...
Zacks.com
4 Staffing Stocks to Watch on Robust January Job Additions
The Fed aggressively hiked interest rates in 2022 and will continue with its policy this year, too, as the fight to control multi-year high inflation continues. This has raised concerns over the health of the nation’s economy, as many now fear the economy might slip into a recession in the coming months.
Zacks.com
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
Zacks.com
Kornit Digital (KRNT) Surges 11.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
KRNT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $25.21. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% loss over the past four weeks. Growing advertising needs of enterprises, and...
Zacks.com
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com
Does Editas (EDIT) Have the Potential to Rally 51.55% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
EDIT - Free Report) have gained 13% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $10.03, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $15.20 indicates a potential upside of 51.6%.
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Zacks.com
Gates Industrial (GTES) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.70%. A...
Zacks.com
Hyatt Hotels (H) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
H - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Can Methanex (MEOH) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
MEOH - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this methanol supplier...
Comments / 0