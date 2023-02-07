Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
AG ‘deeply troubled’ by governor appointments to veterans panel, asks lawmakers to fix law
OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Gentner Drummond said on Thursday the legislature will have resolve the deficiencies with recent appointments by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. Drummond said in a press release lawmakers will need to strip the Governor of his autonomy over the panel. Stitt...
KOKI FOX 23
Two Oklahoma bills that create exceptions for abortion, clarify ban clear first hurdle
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma bills aiming to create exceptions for abortion and clarify what is banned passed committee Thursday. One bill, Senate Bill 834 (SB 834) would allow abortions in the case of sexual assault or rape as long as it is reported to law enforcement. The State Legislature’s Democrats expressed frustration with the stipulation.
Oklahoma County sheriff attends State of the Union
An Oklahoma sheriff was in attendance as a guest at the State of the Union address.
Governor Stitt responds to trans-rights protest
Oklahoma's Governor has responded to a State Capitol protest that sparked national attention.
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
KOKI FOX 23
Friday is the deadline to register to vote for March 7 special election
TULSA, Okla. — Friday is the final day to register or update your voter registration for the March 7 election, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. Applications are available at local County Election Boards, most tag agencies, libraries and post offices. You can also fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal. Applications filled out using the portal must be printed, signed and mailed or hand-delivered to your County Election Board or State Election Board by Friday.
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
KOKI FOX 23
Alabama mail carrier sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in northern Alabama was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge on Friday. Zachary Rashad Humphrey, 31, of Huntsville, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
Meth Still The Deadliest Drug In Oklahoma, Says Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says meth is the deadliest drug in the state and killed more than 600 people in Oklahoma last year. OBN says that even takes into account, the recent rise of fentanyl. OBN says it's common for agents to intercept meth shipments of 50 to 250 pounds of meth traveling through the state. But, they say the key is getting the people behind those shipments, then shutting them down and saving lives.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
25 Hilarious Oklahoma Personalized License Plates That Were Denied By The State’s DMV
There are some pretty creative and funny personalized vehicle license plates running around the Sooner State. Some are easy to get, others will have you scratching your head trying to figure it out what it says. Myself, I don't have a personalized or custom tag, but I've often thought about...
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
5 City View ISD personnel arrested for failure to report
More warrants have been issued after five current and former administrators at City View ISD were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
Oklahoma caretaker scares off bogus lawyer who nearly conned 87-year-old out of $12k
An Oklahoma grandmother was nearly conned out of $12,000 by someone posing as a lawyer allegedly trying to get her grandson out of jail for a hit-and-run.
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
KOKI FOX 23
More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad
Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial. Jamie Campbell is a comedian in Kansas City but he is also the front-man in the ad as Chenoweth sings and dances around...
KOCO
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
