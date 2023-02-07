ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
KOKI FOX 23

Friday is the deadline to register to vote for March 7 special election

TULSA, Okla. — Friday is the final day to register or update your voter registration for the March 7 election, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. Applications are available at local County Election Boards, most tag agencies, libraries and post offices. You can also fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal. Applications filled out using the portal must be printed, signed and mailed or hand-delivered to your County Election Board or State Election Board by Friday.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Alabama mail carrier sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in northern Alabama was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge on Friday. Zachary Rashad Humphrey, 31, of Huntsville, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
News On 6

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Meth Still The Deadliest Drug In Oklahoma, Says Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says meth is the deadliest drug in the state and killed more than 600 people in Oklahoma last year. OBN says that even takes into account, the recent rise of fentanyl. OBN says it's common for agents to intercept meth shipments of 50 to 250 pounds of meth traveling through the state. But, they say the key is getting the people behind those shipments, then shutting them down and saving lives.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad

Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial. Jamie Campbell is a comedian in Kansas City but he is also the front-man in the ad as Chenoweth sings and dances around...
OKLAHOMA STATE

