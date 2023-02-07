Roche Touts Positive Crovalimab Data From Late-Stage Study In Rare Blood Condition
By Vandana Singh
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY has announced results from the global phase 3 COMMODORE 2 study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of crovalimab in treatment-naive people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
The study met its co-primary efficacy endpoints of transfusion avoidance and control of hemolysis (the ongoing destruction of red blood cells measured by lactate dehydrogenase levels).
Results showed that crovalimab, given as a subcutaneous injection every four weeks, achieved disease control and was non-inferior to eculizumab, a current standard of care, which is given intravenously every two weeks.
The efficacy and safety data from the separate phase 3 COMMODORE 1 study in people with PNH switching from currently approved C5 inhibitors to crovalimab, supported the favorable benefit-risk profile of crovalimab, as seen in the pivotal COMMODORE 2 study.
PNH is a rare and life-threatening condition in which the complement system destroys red blood cells.
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) and 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) announced the first publication and presentation of results from the KarMMa-3 Phase 3 study evaluating Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) in The New England Journal of Medicine.
The study compared Abecma with standard combination regimens in adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma after two to four prior lines of therapy.
At a median follow-up of 18.6 months, Abecma demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with standard regimens, with a median PFS of 13.3 months vs. 4.4 months, representing a 51% reduction in risk of disease progression or death.
The overall response rate...
Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis.
Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide.
“We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market.
After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected.
Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Major coins traded in the red late on Sunday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $1 trillion.
Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin
24-hour
7-day
Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
-0.3%
-5%
$21,765.19
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
-1.4%
-7%
$1,570.81
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)
-0.7%
-11%
$0.08
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency
24-Hour % Change (+/-)
Price
Render Token (RNDR)
+11.9%
$1.60
Stacks (STX)
+12.8%
$0.325
Internet Computer (ICP)
+7.4%
$5.60
What Happened: Both Bitcoin and Ethereum were lower at the time of writing along with other risk assets as both S&P and Nasdaq futures flashed red.
Last week, risk assets came under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates could rise more if inflation did not subside.
“If we continue to...
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were sliding slightly during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 struggling to hold near to Thursday’s closing price.
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was showing relative strength, popping up slightly in an attempt to regain the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as support.
All three cryptos suffered bearish price action during Thursday’s 24-hour trading session, with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin plunging over 5%, 6% and 9%, respectively, as fears the rising U.S. dollar could be signaling a recession gripped investors.
Consumer price index data for January is set to...
Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates says the detection of polio in New York’s wastewater is an “urgent reminder” that the debilitating disease must be eradicated, it was reported in August 2022.
What Happened: Gates made his comments on Twitter and shared a story from the New York Times on the discovery of the polio virus in wastewater samples taken in several locations, at different times, in two counties north of New York City.
“News that polio has been detected in New York wastewater samples is an urgent reminder: until we [EndPolio] for good, it remains a threat to us all,” said the billionaire.
News...
It took 179 years after the New York Stock Exchange was established in 1792 for a Black investment firm to take a seat.
And while there were already Black financiers and businessmen such as America’s first Black millionaire, Jeremiah G. Hamilton, who died in 1875, there are others who set the groundwork for today’s generation of Black Wall Street brokers and financiers.
Here are 11 who were among the first to break through on Wall Street.
Thorvald McGregor and Lawrence Lewis: Each of these men is credited from different sources as being the first registered Black securities salesmen. McGregor worked at Mercer Hicks, Lewis for...
Five real estate investment trusts (REITs) are successfully kicking off the year 2023, with each reaching higher four- and six-month highs.
While there are no guarantees that the bullish vibe will continue, it’s a sweet start for the year for people who invested in the REITs.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a mortgage REIT (mREIT) now trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6 and at just 71% of its book value. Apollo pays a dividend of 11.6%.
The mREIT is selling off from its early February highs but remains above both its 50-day moving average ( the blue line)...
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20.
Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom.
The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory.
Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening.
The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23.
Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to the United States shooting down a fourth flying object over Michigan over the weekend.
What Happened: Musk told his more than 128 million followers on Twitter not to worry about the flying objects and that they were just his “friends of mine stopping by ...”
The billionaire threw in an alien and UFO emoji into the tweet for added effect.
Don’t worry, just some of my friends of mine stopping by ...
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023
Why It Matters: The flying object was brought down by U.S. Air Force and National Guard pilots over...
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and raised the price target from $52 to $54.
TPR’s beat and raise are impressive, especially in light of the COVID disruptions in China for the quarter and following Capri Holdings Limited's (NYSE: CPRI) significantly disappointing results yesterday, said the analyst.
In addition, the beat was nicely operational, with upside coming from gross margin while sales were only slightly below consensus (and in line with guidance) despite COVID pressures in China through the quarter, added the analyst.
Encouragingly, and in keeping...
Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.5% year-over-year to $115.6 million, beating the consensus of $109.8 million.
Revenue generated from its digital network powered by Hubs was $14.8 million, up 49.6% Y/Y.
Adjusted EPS of $0.26 beat the consensus of $0.21.
Protolabs served 22,205 unique product developers and engineers during the quarter.
Adjusted gross margin decreased by 280 bps to 42.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 550 bps to 12.5%.
Cash and investments balance was $106.5 million.
"In a challenging economic environment, impacted by inflation, slowing growth and continued supply chain challenges, our Protolabs and Hubs teams continued to delight our customers as together...
Electric vehicle stocks ended uniformly lower in the week ended Feb. 10, although market leader Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) bucked the downtrend, courtesy of the strong gains notched in the first four sessions of the week. The economy continues to be a sore spot, stifling any hopes of a potential fightback.
Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:
Tesla’s Stock Run, Modest Price Hikes And More: Ahead of Friday’s retreat on Friday, Tesla shares were on an eight-session winning streak as buyers returned. The stock even breached the $200 psychological resistance, almost doubling from...
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF).
The Thesis
The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said.
On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
Digital payments company PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Thursday. Here’s what analysts are saying about the company’s results and guidance.
The PayPal Analysts: Needham analyst Mayank Tandon had a Hold rating on PayPal and no price target.
Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi had a Buy rating and a price target of $160.
Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette had an Overweight rating and a price target of $133.
Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele had an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90.
RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin had an Outperform rating and a price target of $96.
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev had a Buy rating...
Apple, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) expansion into financial services is one of the company’s biggest opportunities but the most challenging as well, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter.
What Happened: Apple’s new initiatives in fintech have faced engineering and technical setbacks, resulting in slow progress and delays, Gurman said,
He noted that two new features, namely a service similar to “buy now, pay later” and a savings account program tied to the Wallet app, have overshot the launch deadline. Two other yet-to-be-announced fintech initiatives – an iPhone hardware subscription program and an expanded version of the...
Indie Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) agreed to acquire GEO Semiconductor, Inc, a video processors maker for automotive cameras, for $180 million.
The purchase consideration comprised $90 million in cash plus 12 million Indie shares. The shares were worth $95 million based on the February 8 closing of $7.92.
The consideration included an earnout provision of up to $90 million.
Indie expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2023 non-GAAP EPS.
Acquisition of GEO, a private fabless semiconductor supplier, adds immediate scale to indie's Image Processing program and enables true sensor fusion of Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision solutions in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications.
"Camera processing is...
From time to time, companies partake in a secondary public offering of their stock to raise funds. The stock offering is set at a lower price to attract investor interest, and the funds derived may be used to pay down excessive debt, fund new acquisitions, invest in product development or cover an operational shortfall.
When this happens, the usual effect is an immediate fall in the price of shares, but depending on the reason for the public offering, the stock can sometimes regain its footing fairly soon.
Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that recently announced a public offering of...
