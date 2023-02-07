ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Heyman: Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns Are Trying To Define Their Legacies At WWE WrestleMania 39

Paul Heyman understands the story between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes will get his first singles opportunity to challenge for the WWE Championship on pay-per-view as he faces Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. Roman and Cody are very proud of their family legacies, and Paul Heyman believes that is what this match comes down to.
EC3 Signs With The National Wrestling Alliance

EC3 is controlling his narrative and signing with the National Wrestling Alliance. During the pre-show of NWA Nuff Said 2023, May Valentine announced that former TNA Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion EC3 has officially signed with Billy Corgan's NWA. EC3 says he intends to carry CYN's mission with him into the...
The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania

Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
Unplanned Brock Lesnar WWE Royal Rumble Spot Led To Some Heat

Brock Lesnar gained a little heat for a spot this year's Royal Rumble match, we're told. Brock Lesnar had a brief, but memorable Royal Rumble appearance, with him eliminating several superstars before being tossed out himself. Afterwards, Lesnar destroyed the ringside area, lifting the stairs, and tossing a referee over the barricade. Fightful has learned that some of the aftermath wasn't planned and caught a few by surprise.
Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy

Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
Deonna Purrazzo: People Need To Be Open To Listening To Veterans, They Have Proven Experience

Deonna Purrazzo discusses the value of learning from veterans. Purrazzo wrestled for Ring of Honor, TNA and STARDOM, among other promotions and made a few appearances in WWE before she signed with the company in 2018. After an inconsistent run on NXT, she was released in a wave of cuts in 2020, and she went on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. Since her arrival there, Purrazzo has become one of the top stars in the Knockouts Division; she has won the Knockouts Women's World Championship twice, and she also captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green. Additionally, Purrazzo made history when she and Mickie James became the first women to headline an IMPACT pay-per-view at IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022.
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See

Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster

Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
