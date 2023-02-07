Read full article on original website
Randy Couture Reflects On Brock Lesnar Fight, Comments On CM Punk's UFC Career
At UFC 91, Randy Couture faced Brock Lesnar in one of the biggest heavyweight fights in UFC history. Lesnar was just 2-1 in his MMA career (1-1 in UFC) and already receiving a UFC Heavyweight Title shot against Couture, who was a legend in the sport, but hadn't fought for over a year due to a dispute with UFC.
Paul Heyman: Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns Are Trying To Define Their Legacies At WWE WrestleMania 39
Paul Heyman understands the story between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes will get his first singles opportunity to challenge for the WWE Championship on pay-per-view as he faces Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. Roman and Cody are very proud of their family legacies, and Paul Heyman believes that is what this match comes down to.
NXT Live Events Results From Citrus Springs, FL (2/11): Wes Lee, Schism, Pretty Deadly, More Compete
NXT held a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Community Center. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Events Results From Citrus Springs, FL (2/11) Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi def. Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp.
Seth Rollins: We Build Our Legacies at WrestleMania Like QB's Build Their Legacies In The Playoffs
Seth Rollins talks about the stakes of WrestleMania. Throughout nearly the entire history of the sport, WrestleMania has always been the biggest wrestling event every single year. Many casual fans of wrestling may not watch the weekly television shows, but most of those people will tune in to WrestleMania every year.
MVP Wants To See The Hurt Business vs. The Bloodline; Hopes To Work With Carmelo Hayes In The Future
MVP talks about future business matters. MVP is trying to reunite The Hurt Business again on WWE Monday Night Raw. MVP is also still the manager of The Nigerian Giant, Omos. However, The Hurt Business remains a central focus of the former WWE United States Champion at the start of 2023.
PROGRESS Wrestling Establish Your Love Results (2/12): Allie Katch, Warhorse, Millie McKenzie, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 149: Establish Your Love event on Sunday, February 12, from The 02 Ritz in Manchester, England. Full results (courtesy of PROGRESS) and highlights are below. PROGRESS Wrestling Establish Your Love Results (2/12) - Allie Katch def. Session Moth Martin. - Alexxis Falcon & Millie McKenzie...
Tyrus Appears With NWA World Title In Fox Nation Super Bowl LVII Commercial
Tyrus appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. On February 12, the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. As always, "The Big Game" featured plenty of special commercials. Several noteworthy names from the wrestling world popped up throughout the night. Among other examples, NWA Worlds Heavyweight...
MJF Hates Snitches, Sami Zayn Is Laser-Focused, Rey Mysterio Respects Santos Escobar | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update ahead of NWA Nuff Said on Saturday, February 11, 2023. - MJF is tired of snitches calling the Nassau PD on him following the story he shared on the 2/8/23 AEW Dynamite:. - Tonight is NWA Nuff Said and the pre-show will be live...
EC3 Signs With The National Wrestling Alliance
EC3 is controlling his narrative and signing with the National Wrestling Alliance. During the pre-show of NWA Nuff Said 2023, May Valentine announced that former TNA Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion EC3 has officially signed with Billy Corgan's NWA. EC3 says he intends to carry CYN's mission with him into the...
The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania
Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
Elias: Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma, I Keep My Distance To Protect Myself Emotionally
Elias gives an update on his brother Ezekiel's condition after being assaulted by Kevin Owens and stretchered out of WWE Monday Night Raw on Monday, August 8, 2022. Ezekiel came into the WWE Universe like a lightning bolt. Every week, Zeke was so geeked to speak with all of his Zeke Freaks that he nearly leaked.
Unplanned Brock Lesnar WWE Royal Rumble Spot Led To Some Heat
Brock Lesnar gained a little heat for a spot this year's Royal Rumble match, we're told. Brock Lesnar had a brief, but memorable Royal Rumble appearance, with him eliminating several superstars before being tossed out himself. Afterwards, Lesnar destroyed the ringside area, lifting the stairs, and tossing a referee over the barricade. Fightful has learned that some of the aftermath wasn't planned and caught a few by surprise.
Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy
Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
Deonna Purrazzo: People Need To Be Open To Listening To Veterans, They Have Proven Experience
Deonna Purrazzo discusses the value of learning from veterans. Purrazzo wrestled for Ring of Honor, TNA and STARDOM, among other promotions and made a few appearances in WWE before she signed with the company in 2018. After an inconsistent run on NXT, she was released in a wave of cuts in 2020, and she went on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. Since her arrival there, Purrazzo has become one of the top stars in the Knockouts Division; she has won the Knockouts Women's World Championship twice, and she also captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green. Additionally, Purrazzo made history when she and Mickie James became the first women to headline an IMPACT pay-per-view at IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022.
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See
Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster
Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
Report: Thunder Rosa Worked On Spanish-Language Commentary During 2/8/23 AEW Dynamite In El Paso, TX
Thunder Rosa was reportedly working on commentary during the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa has not been featured on AEW programming since August 2022 when she relinquished the AEW Women's World Championship due to a back injury shortly before AEW All Out. According to a new report...
Tony Khan: WWE And AEW Truly Hate Each Other; It Makes For Exciting TV And An Exciting Wrestling War
Tony Khan says the tension between WWE and AEW is real. All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019 and became WWE's first major competitor stateside since WCW's demise in 2001. Since the formation of AEW, many wrestlers have jumped from one company to another. Even Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 after being one of the founders of AEW.
