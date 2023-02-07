Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
Lafayette, Louisiana Councilman Says Some Residents Don’t Want a New Truck Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents who wanted to discuss their reasons for not wanting a new truck stop gathered with Lafayette City Councilman Pat Lews this week to share their thoughts according to KLFY. Also at this meeting was the realtor who represents the person wanting to build the...
The Best Mardi Gras Prank You’re Probably Not Taking Advantage Of
It's Mardi Gras in Acadiana, and that means good times, parades, beads, and of course king cakes. Although Mardi Gras isn't known for pranks, there's an excellent opportunity for one right under your nose you may have never thought about. Mardi Gras is a celebration rich in tradition. We've been...
Crowley, Louisiana Man Caught Planning to Deal Heroin, Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 39-year-old Travis Trentel Thorne of Crowley, Louisiana, has been sentenced to spend the three years in prison after he was caught with heroin nearly three years ago. According to the US Attorney's Office, Thorne was pulled over by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office...
