Elmont, NY

Coyotes, Predators on upswing entering matchup

Despite losing back-to-back games in overtime, the Arizona Coyotes take a five-game point streak into the final meeting of their three-game road trip as they pay a visit to the Nashville Predators on Monday night. The streak includes impressive home wins over St. Louis (5-0) and Minnesota (3-2) but also...
NASHVILLE, TN
Jaden Schwartz nets two goals, Kraken fend off Flyers

Jaden Schwartz scored two goals to lift the Seattle Kraken past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday. Jordan Eberle had one goal and one assist and Eeli Tolvanen added a goal for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
SEATTLE, WA
Canadiens contain Connor McDavid, beat Oilers

Alex Belzile scored his first career NHL goal and Jordan Harris recorded his first career two-goal game as the host Montreal Canadiens held Connor McDavid off the scoresheet and claimed a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Goaltender Jake Allen sparkled while making 29 saves, including seven against...
Red Wings eye rare three-game win streak, begin trip at Canucks

The Detroit Red Wings are seven points out of a wild-card spot and must vault four squads to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs, but they have not given up hope. As they kick off a five-game road trip by facing the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in the second half of a home-and-home series, the Red Wings are riding a modest two-game winning streak.
DETROIT, MI
Sabres try to shake off lopsided loss, pay Kings a visit

The Buffalo Sabres will be out to rebound from a three-game skid when they begin a three-game road trip through California with a visit to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The Sabres are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, a contest in which Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before collapsing in the second, allowing four goals in a span of 5:22, including three in 1:47.
BUFFALO, NY
Erik Karlsson's 3-point effort boosts Sharks over Caps

Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the visiting San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Karlsson has 73 points (18 goals, 55 assists) in 54 games, keeping him on pace to become the sixth NHL defenseman to score at least 100 points in a season.
SAN JOSE, CA
Golden Knights' five-goal third period sinks Ducks

Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Carrier each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Paul Cotter and Brett...
ANAHEIM, CA
Knicks seeking first win vs. Nets since 2020

To become a major rivalry, coaches for the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets believe meeting in a playoff series would enhance things. For now, both sides will settle for jockeying for playoff position in the Eastern Conference as the Nets seek their 10th straight win over the Knicks on Monday night when the intracity foes meet at Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pelicans look to sort out road woes vs. Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans looked like they were starting to figure things out. That was before Friday's 118-107 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers ended the Pelicans' three-game winning streak that had immediately followed a 10-game losing skid.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

