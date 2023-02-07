Nearly three weeks after his disappearance, the wife of a missing South Carolina man has called for GoFundMe donations to stop following a slew of distressing rumors. Tyler Doyle, 23, disappeared in Myrtle Beach after his boat sank during a duck hunting trip Jan. 26. While authorities comb the waters for Doyle and other victims, his family and friends have taken to social media to call on people to stop spreading “drama and rumors,” though the New York Post reports it is unclear what rumors exactly they are referring to. A friend of the Doyles established a GoFundMe to support his wife Lakelyn, which continues to receive donations even after their pleas to stop. “Due to the rumors and everything going around, his wife, Lakelyn, wants me to stop all donations to this go fund me,” family friend and donation organizer Hannah Faulk wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Thanks again for all the donations, but as a women [sic] 30 weeks pregnant she can’t handle everyone’s opinion and stress on her body for the baby’s sake.” The GoFundMe had raised more than $30,000.Read it at New York Post

