Lamps Plus Announces the Appointment of David Luebke to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer

Lamps Plus, the nation’s leading specialty lighting retailer, has appointed David Luebke to Chief Marketing Officer in the company’s first ever CMO role.

Luebke is an established marketing leader with over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, ecommerce and omnichannel retail, including roles as VP of Marketing at Build.com (a Ferguson company), Director of Digital Marketing at Walmart, and Digital Marketing Manager at ConAgra Brands.

Luebke’s expertise will help elevate the Lamps Plus brand by reaching new customers, while also providing deeper, more personalized connections with existing customers, across web and retail channels. Working alongside company leaders, Luebke will utilize his experience in nurturing brand development and growth to advance strategies across all areas of marketing and innovation.

“I am very excited to be joining the talented team at Lamps Plus, a leader in the lighting industry for over 45 years. The breadth of selection driven by product innovation, including thousands of exclusive items, really sets the company apart. I look forward to helping customers discover the solutions that fit their needs and personal style, whether online or in one of our many showrooms,” shared Luebke.

“David is a strong and forward-thinking leader who has demonstrated years of proven success in the home décor industry and beyond. His extensive knowledge across consumer and professional channels will bring Lamps plus to new heights, as the lighting and furniture industries continue to evolve. David’s skills in both the digital and retail spheres make him the ideal executive to run the Lamps Plus marketing division, and we’re delighted to bring him on board in the company’s first ever Chief Marketing Officer role,” said Lamps Plus Co-Founder and CEO, Dennis Swanson.

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lamps Plus is the nation’s largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a thriving e-commerce business, LampsPlus.com, along with 35 stores in the western United States. Lamps Plus carries a full range of lighting and home furnishings, including exclusive patented designs and artisan-made customizable shades and lamps. The company’s American Lighting Association-trained staff provides expert advice. Follow @LampsPlus on social media: Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

