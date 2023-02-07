UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to reshape government

United Kingdom P rime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce changes to his Cabinet on Tuesday after a difficult first 100 days in office.

Sunak is poised to appoint a new Conservative Party chair after he sacked Nadhim Zahawi over a tax scandal more than a week ago. Trade Minister Greg Hands looks to be Zahawi's successor, BBC reported . The move is expected to be part of a wider overhaul, officials told Cabinet ministers on Monday.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at Downing Street Tuesday after returning from Buckingham Palace where he was invited to form a government by Britain's King Charles III.



Officials have been speaking with ministers about splitting up the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, something Sunak proposed last year, according to Bloomberg .

Just as controversial as Sunak's first 100 days in charge have been is how uncertain his next 100 days will be, with Conservative Party members divided on their support for the prime minister. Sunak faces public sector strikes , a cost-of-living crisis, and an economy expected to struggle going forward.

And in addition to Zahawi's sacking has been a slew of other top officials' scandals. Sir Gavin Williamson resigned from his position as Cabinet Office minister in November over allegations of bullying. Many also expect that Sunak will be forced to sack his deputy Dominic Raab, who faces investigations into claims that he bullied civil servants over a number of years, per CNN.

The news outlet adds that the prime minister's ruling Conservative Party also faces low polling ratings, consistently 20 points lower than that of the opposition Labour Party.

Sunak has had a tumultuous start to his job, and yet he remains in a position to shake things up and seek out a steadier U.K.

Sunak is expected to announce the changes at the weekly Cabinet meeting, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 a.m. EST.