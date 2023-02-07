Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 6:06 p.m. EST
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000. ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish justice officials are targeting contractors allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction after a pair of earthquakes on Feb. 6 collapsed thousands of buildings in southeast Turkey and northern Syria. Rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble on Sunday, including a pregnant woman and two small children, but the death toll from the quakes has surpassed 33,000. Turkey’s justice minister said 131 people were being investigated for their alleged responsibility in the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes. He said three were arrested pending trial, seven people were detained and seven other were barred from leaving the country.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Look: Donald Trump Reacts To Rihanna's Haltime Show
While most of the country seemed to be a fan of Rihanna's halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, one former U.S. president was not. Former United States president Donald Trump sounded off on Rihanna's halftime show on Truth Social. Trump called Rihanna's halftime show the "worst" in the ...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
FOX 28 Spokane
California 2024 US Senate contest kicks off at furious pace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s U.S. Senate race is kicking off at a hectic pace, with candidates holding competing events more than a year before the primary election. The fight for the safely Democratic seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein is shaping up as a match-up between nationally known rivals. Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, gathered hundreds of supporters in Burbank, California, Saturday. A day earlier Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, who is known for her tough grilling of witnesses at congressional hearings, campaigned in Los Angeles. Feinstein has not said if she will seek another term.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who is accusing him of raping her over a quarter century ago. Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge Friday that Trump will give up the sample if lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first. According to a court filing Thursday, Trump and Carroll are both listed as their lawyers’ first possible witnesses at a trial scheduled to start in late April.
FOX 28 Spokane
Revived Trump probe puts Manhattan DA back in spotlight
NEW YORK (AP) — After a challenging first year in office, Manhattan’s district attorney is back in the spotlight with a reinvigorated investigation of former President Donald Trump. Democrat Alvin Bragg convened a new grand jury last week that is examining Trump’s financial dealings and hush money payments made to two women in 2016. The probe is one of several legal challenges Trump faces as he seeks a return to the White House. Bragg’s Trump investigation got new life after the former president’s company was convicted of tax fraud in December. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He says the probe is politically motivated.
FOX 28 Spokane
Trudeau ordered takedown of unidentified object in Canadian airspace after speaking to Biden
Canada’s leader, Justin Trudeau, said Saturday that an unidentified object being tracked over Canadian airspace was shot down by the United States. The prime minister said he consulted with President Joe Biden and, after U.S. and Canadian military aircraft were scrambled, a U.S. F-22 successfully shot the object down.
FOX 28 Spokane
Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused a Donald Trump attorney of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results. Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press that show the Wisconsin Judicial Commission dismissed the complaint in November 2022 but admonished her to remain neutral and avoid sarcasm. Trump sued after Joe Biden won Wisconsin, arguing thousands of absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties should be disqualified. Karofsky said during oral arguments in December 2020 that Trump’s request smacked of racism and that his attorney, Jim Troupis, was just trying to keep “your king in power.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Live Updates I Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 20,000. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.
Comments / 0