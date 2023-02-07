UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to watch, odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

UNC is looking to avoid a three-game losing streak when it takes on Wake Forest on Tuesday, and predictions for the game vary. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas and the metrics have weighed in ahead of the key ACC matchup.

How to watch UNC vs. Wake Forest

Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Channel: ESPN

Vegas odds

Wake Forest is a 0.5-point favorite over UNC on Tuesday, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 152.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Wake Forest

Win probability (for Wake Forest): 50.4%

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Wake Forest as a slight favorite over UNC.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: UNC 78, Wake Forest 77

Win probability (for UNC): 51%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Unlike ESPN, KenPom projects that UNC comes away with a victory over Wake Forest.

UNC coach Hubert Davis on bouncing back after Duke loss: ‘This is life’

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis was at a loss for words for how the Tar Heels bounced back after a disappointing loss to Duke over the weekend. The Tar Heels had one of their worst shooting performances of the season, finishing with a season-low shooting percentage of 34.3%.

“I don’t know what else to tell the team,” Davis said after the game. “‘We gotta play Wake on Tuesday. Crap.’ No, this is basketball. This is life. Let’s go back to work tomorrow … let’s work hard, let’s do it with energy and effort and passion and enthusiasm. Let’s go show up on Monday, let’s work hard. Energy. Effort. Passion. Enthusiasm. Togetherness. Closeness. Hunger and thirst. Then let’s play on Tuesday against a great, unbelievable Wake Forest team.”

The Blue Devils won the game, 63-57, behind 20 points from Jeremy Roach. Four North Carolina players finished in double-figures but none of them did it with a shooting percentage over 50%. Pete Nance finished 1 of 10 from the field. R.J. Davis was 5 of 16 and Caleb Love was 5 of 15 from the floor.