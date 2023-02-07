Maryland vs. Michigan State: How to watch, Odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Maryland (16-7, 7-5) and Michigan State (14-9, 6-6) square off Tuesday in a Big Ten matchup. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan State

Tip-off: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing (Mich.)

Channel: ESPN2

Vegas Odds

Michigan State is a 3.5 point favorite over Maryland Tuesday, according to the odds at VegasInsider. The total is set at 131.5

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Maryland

Win probability Maryland: 51.2%

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. Despite Michigan State being the favorite, ESPN likes the Terrapins.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Michigan State wins 66-65

Win probability for Michigan State: 53%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. This outlet has Michigan State winning, but it’s going to be razor-thin close.

More on Maryland vs. Michigan State

After a loss to Rutgers, Michigan State wants to bounce back and get on the right track. That started with the motivation department according to head coach Tom Izzo.

He was asked about A.J. Hoggard and Mady Sissoko.

“I will say this: Even though I don’t follow social media, but I know that quarterbacks and coaches are always going to get blamed for everything,” Izzo said. “And coaches have to deal with it. When I tell you what I think A.J. has to do a better job of, and I see that he is getting attacked a little bit (on social media) according to my staff, well there’s a reason he plays a lot of minutes. It’s because he is good enough to do it. Do I think sometimes he tries to do too much? Well usually that happens when other people aren’t doing enough.

“Like I tell him, you’re always going to get blamed if you are the quarterback or the coach. I think the number of good shots we had in the Rutgers game, we had a chance to be up 10 instead of six at halftime and those make such a big difference in games.”

As far as Maryland is concerned, the Terps look for their fourth straight victory. Maryland dominated Minnesota its last time out.

The win streak contains wins over Wisconsin, Nebraska and No. 18 Indiana. The Terps nearly knocked off No. 1 Purdue Jan. 22, but lost 58-55.