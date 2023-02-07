Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Individual selected as USD 253 Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations left prior district following suspension and performance concerns
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
USD 253’s interim assistant superintendent left prior district after suspension; district clarifies reason Scheib suspension was handled outside board meeting
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
More additions to Emporia Pavilions to be named soon
There has been a lot of movement as of late within the Emporia Pavilions development in western Emporia and it appears to be just the tip of the iceberg. According to Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking, three more nationally known names may be coming to the pavillions over the course of this year.
KVOE
USD 386 Madison-Virgil to continue conversations about superintendent replacement process
More conversations about a superintendent search are at least scheduled for the USD 386 Madison-Virgil board’s upcoming meeting. Steve Jowers is taking the superintendent post at USDD 448 Inman after less than a year on the job in Madison to move closer to family. The district has already announced plans to handle the superintendent search without an outside consultant unless applicants are not considered acceptable to the board.
KVOE
Final pretrial in Chase County shooting case set for Monday
The final pretrial in a Chase County shooting incident is coming early next week. Eric Joseph McClure will appear in Cottonwood Falls at 1:30 pm before Judge Laura Miser. McClure is charged with aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon after he allegedly shot at an SUV traveling from Emporia towards McPherson on Kansas Highway 150 in mid-May of last year. The driver of the vehicle, Erik Reyes of Emporia, was wounded but survived.
KVOE
Kansas Broadband Roadshow to start in Emporia on Wednesday
The Kansas Broadband Roadshow has been announced, and it’s starting in Emporia. The Kansas Office of Broadband Development has announced several tour stops through at least March with more likely. The Emporia tour stop will be Wednesday from 5:30-7 pm at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. The tour is designed...
KVOE
Humane Society of Flint Hills announces Jordan’s Way fundraising tour stop at Emporia Animal Shelter
The Emporia Animal Shelter has a big fundraiser coming later this month. Jordan’s Way, which has raised over $4 million for shelters across the country, is coming to the Emporia shelter Feb. 20. Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille says the shelter was nominated for a tour stop, and it’s now kicking off the Kansas leg of the latest nationwide tour.
KVOE
Road signs damaged north of Admire; Lyon County deputies believe damage was intentional
Several road signs were recently damaged in north Lyon County, and deputies believe the signs were deliberately targeted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says at least six signs were hit by a vehicle in the area of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 370, about four miles north of Admire and 20 miles north of Emporia. Two KDOT stop signs and four county information signs, including some alerting residents to upcoming flood areas, were struck.
KVOE
Monthly home sales dip in Emporia, Lyon County
Home sales in Emporia dipped from December and were also lower than a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 15 homes sold in January, down from the 31 sold in December and 29 from November. That’s down slightly from the January 2022 total of 16. Greater...
KVOE
Hearings pushed to March in Lyon County extradition cases
Extradition hearings for two suspects accused of crimes in other states were delayed this week. Hearings were initially set for Adam Lacer-D’Angelo and Skyler Joseph Gilyeat. Both were moved to March 8. No reasons were listed on the Kansas District Court Information Portal. Lacer-D’Angelo is wanted in Colorado for...
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health celebrates Cardiac Cath Lab accreditation process
Newman Regional Health held a special celebration for a notable accreditation announcement Thursday. Late last year, the hospital announced the Cardiac Cath Lab was recognized for its use of minimally invasive procedures. The process through the American College of Cardiology started in April 2021, with a “rigorous” on-site evaluation as part of the work. On KVOE’s Morning Show before the public event, Director of Business Development Steve Bazan says Cardiac Care staff went “above and beyond” their regular work load to get the accreditation process moving, and Dr. Michael Lloyd says it was a level of recognition worth pursuing because of the staff’s level of care.
KVOE
‘It’s long overdue:’ US Department of Veterans Affairs, Kansas Commission for Veterans Affairs pleased with PACT Act interest
Better than 50 local and area veterans took advantage of an opportunity to learn more about the PACT Act during a special information briefing at the Emporia American Legion Post 5 Saturday. The PACT Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last summer. Veterans Affairs...
KVOE
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation continues tradition of improving habitat through fundraising
Over the past 40 years, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has generated funds to improve habitat and other conditions. That work has paid dividends, according to Flint Hills Chapter President Lance Fullerton — who tells KVOE News the Kansas herd is in good shape. Fullerton’s comments came during the...
KVOE
Cause undetermined following structure fire in east Emporia Sunday
Emporia Fire Crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in east Emporia early Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 410 Cottonwood just after 1:00 pm. According to Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage, witnesses reported a loud “bang” prior to the fire. Steinlage says crews found black...
KVOE
Chase County Fire busy with grass fires Saturday
Chase County Fire handled a pair of small fires Saturday. Fire Chief Steve Fillmore says the first fire developed in a ditch along Highway 150 west of Elmdale. Despite light breezes, the fire burned around seven acres before it was put out. The cause is undetermined. Later, firefighters went to...
KVOE
Audio – Friday – 02-10-23
Newsmaker: United Way of the Flint Hills CEO Mickey Edwards and campaign drive co-chairs Scott Hayes and Lisa Hayes promote the upcoming KVOE Morning Show auction March 6-10. Newsmaker 2: Lance Fullerton previews the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s annual auction. Emporia High girls vs. Topeka High. Emporia High boys...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Trial dates set in torch lighter assault case; sentencing rendered in 2019 burglary, robbery conspiracy case
Trial dates are set in a Lyon County aggravated assault case from late last year. As part of a pretrial and arraignment Friday, Armando Ortiz Jr was set for trial to possibly start as soon as April 3. Other trial settings include potential start dates of May 8 and May 15. A final pretrial will be held March 29, with a motion hearing March 21.
KVOE
High-speed pursuit of motorcycle begins near Lebo, ends with arrest after reported crash in Thorndale
There are still some details pending after a law enforcement pursuit of a motorcycle east of Emporia on Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Candice Breshears says a chase began on Interstate 35 at mile marker 146 southbound, between Lebo and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 2 pm after the motorcycle was allegedly moving at speeds above 100 mph. The driver then left the Interstate east of Emporia and drove to Road 180 and Lakeshore on the north side of Thorndale, where he allegedly jumped off the motorcycle and fell — clarifying an earlier report that had the man trying to get away from law enforcement before the motorcycle fell on him.
KVOE
Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect accused of aggravated battery
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has a new Felony Friday suspect. Crime Stoppers announced its interest in finding Dalton Hall late Friday. Hall, age 23, is wanted for an aggravated battery warrant. Photos are online at KVOE.com but no descriptive information has been announced. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers...
Comments / 0