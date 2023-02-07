ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

Man accused of upskirting in East Greenbush stores

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgvWH_0kf6TNTx00

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The same man who was found guilty of taking upskirt photos of women in Colonie back in August 2021 has been accused of the same crime, in two East Greenbush stores. It happened on Sept. 3, 2022, around 6 p.m., according to a press release from East Greenbush Police.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

On the September date, officers were sent to the Hannaford Supermarket in East Greenbush, where employees said Freddie L. Young, Jr., had been taking up-skirt videos of women shopping there. An investigation at the scene revealed that Young had also allegedly stolen $65.96 worth of merchandise from the store.

Young’s phone was seized pending a search warrant, and he was arrested for petit larceny. After receiving the necessary documents and downloading the contents of the phone, officers found multiple videos of six women, from both the Hannaford store and the nearby Peter Harris Clothes shop.

Man admits to making meth in Whitehall motel room

According to police, Young exposed the women’s private parts by either placing the phone under their skirts or underneath a dressing room stall door. None of the victims were aware of his actions, police said, and did not consent to the pictures being taken.

Young turned himself into the East Greenbush Police Department on January 31, on six counts of felony unlawful surveillance. He was arraigned in the East Greenbush Town Court by the Honorable Judge Mocerine. With help from his lawyer, Young’s case was waived to Rensselaer County Court, and he was released on his own recognizance.

Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville

Young was arrested for the same charges in Colonie on Aug. 10, 2021. He pleaded guilty in that case on Oct. 10, 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Amsterdam man arrested on charges of failing to register residence, animal cruelty

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges, accused of failing to verify his address, and also of cruelty to animals. On January 9th 2023 Amsterdam Police were notified by the NYS sex offender registry that sex offender, James A. Dean, 46, failed to complete the annual verification process as required by law. An Amsterdam Police detective attempted to make contact with Dean at the Jay Street residence listed on the sex offender registry. The detective attempted several times, unsuccessfully, to make contact with Dean at the residence.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Albany man pleads guilty to vicious sword attack

The man who walked into an Albany homeless shelter last August and attacked a shelter worker with a sword entered a guilty plea in court on Friday afternoon. Randell Mason, 42, accepted a plea deal when he stood before Judge Roger McDonough. He pleaded to attempted second-degree murder. He’s expected to receive 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

50K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy