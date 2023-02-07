Man accused of upskirting in East Greenbush stores

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The same man who was found guilty of taking upskirt photos of women in Colonie back in August 2021 has been accused of the same crime, in two East Greenbush stores. It happened on Sept. 3, 2022, around 6 p.m., according to a press release from East Greenbush Police.

On the September date, officers were sent to the Hannaford Supermarket in East Greenbush, where employees said Freddie L. Young, Jr., had been taking up-skirt videos of women shopping there. An investigation at the scene revealed that Young had also allegedly stolen $65.96 worth of merchandise from the store.

Young’s phone was seized pending a search warrant, and he was arrested for petit larceny. After receiving the necessary documents and downloading the contents of the phone, officers found multiple videos of six women, from both the Hannaford store and the nearby Peter Harris Clothes shop.

According to police, Young exposed the women’s private parts by either placing the phone under their skirts or underneath a dressing room stall door. None of the victims were aware of his actions, police said, and did not consent to the pictures being taken.

Young turned himself into the East Greenbush Police Department on January 31, on six counts of felony unlawful surveillance. He was arraigned in the East Greenbush Town Court by the Honorable Judge Mocerine. With help from his lawyer, Young’s case was waived to Rensselaer County Court, and he was released on his own recognizance.

Young was arrested for the same charges in Colonie on Aug. 10, 2021. He pleaded guilty in that case on Oct. 10, 2022.

