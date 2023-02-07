Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
More additions to Emporia Pavilions to be named soon
There has been a lot of movement as of late within the Emporia Pavilions development in western Emporia and it appears to be just the tip of the iceberg. According to Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking, three more nationally known names may be coming to the pavillions over the course of this year.
KVOE
USD 386 Madison-Virgil to continue conversations about superintendent replacement process
More conversations about a superintendent search are at least scheduled for the USD 386 Madison-Virgil board’s upcoming meeting. Steve Jowers is taking the superintendent post at USDD 448 Inman after less than a year on the job in Madison to move closer to family. The district has already announced plans to handle the superintendent search without an outside consultant unless applicants are not considered acceptable to the board.
KVOE
Individual selected as USD 253 Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations left prior district following suspension and performance concerns
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
KVOE
USD 253’s interim assistant superintendent left prior district after suspension; district clarifies reason Scheib suspension was handled outside board meeting
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
Kansas Broadband Roadshow to start in Emporia on Wednesday
The Kansas Broadband Roadshow has been announced, and it’s starting in Emporia. The Kansas Office of Broadband Development has announced several tour stops through at least March with more likely. The Emporia tour stop will be Wednesday from 5:30-7 pm at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. The tour is designed...
KVOE
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation continues tradition of improving habitat through fundraising
Over the past 40 years, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has generated funds to improve habitat and other conditions. That work has paid dividends, according to Flint Hills Chapter President Lance Fullerton — who tells KVOE News the Kansas herd is in good shape. Fullerton’s comments came during the...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health celebrates Cardiac Cath Lab accreditation process
Newman Regional Health held a special celebration for a notable accreditation announcement Thursday. Late last year, the hospital announced the Cardiac Cath Lab was recognized for its use of minimally invasive procedures. The process through the American College of Cardiology started in April 2021, with a “rigorous” on-site evaluation as part of the work. On KVOE’s Morning Show before the public event, Director of Business Development Steve Bazan says Cardiac Care staff went “above and beyond” their regular work load to get the accreditation process moving, and Dr. Michael Lloyd says it was a level of recognition worth pursuing because of the staff’s level of care.
KVOE
USD 253 administrator put on paid leave, likely to replaced later this month
USD 253 Emporia has placed its assistant superintendent for business operations on paid administrative leave, and it may have a replacement as soon as the middle of the month. The district has not stated why Rob Scheib was placed on leave, citing personnel policy. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the decision happened following Wednesday’s board meeting but hasn’t said why the decision came outside the meeting.
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams sweep Topeka High
It was a clean sweep for the Emporia High basketball teams against Topeka High Friday night at Spartan Gymnasium. The Emporia High girls, ranked sixth in 5A knocked off the fourth-ranked team in 6A, Topeka High, 37-31. The Lady Spartans led 11-9 after the first quarter before trailing 17-15 at halftime and 25-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
KVOE
Audio – Friday – 02-10-23
Newsmaker: United Way of the Flint Hills CEO Mickey Edwards and campaign drive co-chairs Scott Hayes and Lisa Hayes promote the upcoming KVOE Morning Show auction March 6-10. Newsmaker 2: Lance Fullerton previews the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s annual auction. Emporia High girls vs. Topeka High. Emporia High boys...
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
KVOE
Emporia High girls wrestling qualifies seven for state
Seven members of the Emporia High girls wrestling team qualified for state Saturday in the Class 6-5A regional at Wichita Southeast Saturday. Virginia Munoz was the lone regional champion at 135 pounds. Katina Keosybounheuang finished second at 120. Kiana Flores-Delgado at 170 finished third. Ariana Estrada at 105, Kensley Medrano...
KVOE
Monthly home sales dip in Emporia, Lyon County
Home sales in Emporia dipped from December and were also lower than a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 15 homes sold in January, down from the 31 sold in December and 29 from November. That’s down slightly from the January 2022 total of 16. Greater...
KVOE
Repairs complete following waterline break in West Emporia Thursday
Water service has been restored after a water main break in west Emporia. Underground utility crews were called to the break at the intersection of Prairie Street and Sonora around 5 pm. Repairs were completed around 7:40 pm. The size of the line and cause of the break has not...
KVOE
Emporia State men 3rd, women 5th at Washburn Challenge Indoor Track meet
The Emporia State men finished in 3rd place and the women finished 5th at the Washburn Indoor Track and Field Midweek Challenge Thursday. Josiah Driggers finished 2nd in the triple jump, Miles Lockridge finished 3rd in the triple jump. Kingsley Bennett finished 3rd in the 60-meter dash. The women had...
KVOE
Emporia’s new chicken ownership policy appears to have been well received by residents
Since going into effect at the start of the year, the City of Emporia’s new residential chicken ordinance seems to be favorable to residents. According to City Manager Trey Cocking, the city allowed the residential ownership of chickens dating back to 1998 until a moratorium was placed on the matter in 2013. The Emporia City Commission took up the conversation and eventually approved a new policy this past fall.
KVOE
Emporia High girls wrestlers to compete for trip to state
A trip to state will be on the line Saturday for the Emporia High girls wrestling team. The Lady Spartans will be competing in the Class 6-5A regional hosted by Wichita Southeast. Junior Katina Keosybounheuang is one of two Emporia High wrestlers ranked in 6-5A. She’s ranked third at 120...
WIBW
Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka. The break was reported at 4:50 a.m. Friday at the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and Wayne. A short time after...
KVOE
PACT Act information briefing Saturday at Emporia American Legion Post 5 adds activities
Veterans and caregivers from across the state are encouraged to attend Saturday’s PACT Act information briefing at Emporia’s American Legion Post 5. Post Commander Clay Childs says veterans areawide are interested in the information to be presented. Activities at the Legion Post have been expanded since the event...
Comments / 0