David Strain
5d ago
just the news media continually stirring up controversy so you'll buy what ever rag prints it.
Yes, Japanese Balloon Bombs Really Fell on Iowa in World War II
Since balloons have been in the news lately for obvious reasons, did you know that balloon bombs really did fall on Iowa during World War II? It's true and these contraptions were more dangerous than you'd think. The technical term for these weapons was Fu-Go balloon bomb that were created...
Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and the state's Republican attorney general are investigating whistleblower complaints against a transgender health center for children, the officials announced Thursday. Hawley and Attorney General Andrew Bailey publicly announced their investigations of Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital...
kcur.org
A new documentary explores how early German immigrants helped shape Missouri
The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially. “People in what we now call Germany — but at that particular time, the early 19th century, were a...
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
kcur.org
Strong legal weed sales fuel high hopes for some small Missouri towns
In the first weekend of recreational cannabis sales in the state, Missourians spent more than $12 million on both recreational and medical products. The strong sales were despite many operators being caught by surprise; the opening of recreational sales came a few days earlier than expected. Now, business owners are...
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
KCTV 5
Study finds that marriage and divorce is down in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Even though Valentine’s Day is near, love seems to be coasting in the state of Missouri. A study finds that marriage in Missouri has dropped by four percent since 2011. Missouri also ranked as the ninth lowest percentage rate of people who never married.
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
CDC puts 4 Kansas counties at high COVID community level this week. See latest map
Sedgwick County remains at state health department’s “substantial” incident rate level.
fourstateshomepage.com
California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
Did You Know Missouri Sort of Has Its Own Mini-Grand Canyon?
Yes, I've been to the real Grand Canyon in Arizona (twice as a matter of fact) so I know the difference. But, Missouri does have its own miniature version of the Grand Canyon - sort of. I had a friend share with me an article by Only In Your State...
Missouri attorney general calls for pause on puberty blocker medication for children
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri attorney general called on St. Louis Children's Hospital and Washington University to stop prescribing puberty blockers to new patients in a letter Friday. This comes after Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation into allegations made by a former employee of Washington University Transgender...
kbsi23.com
Earthquake education vital for residents in southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – For southeast Missouri residents, earthquake education and preparation are crucial. The New Madrid Seismic Zone, sometimes called the New Madrid Fault Line, is a major seismic zone and a source of intraplate earthquakes in the Southern and Midwestern United States, stretching to the southwest from New Madrid, Mo., according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.
Missouri Traffic Jam? Driver Encounters Wild Horse Herd on Bridge
Traffic jams are slightly different when you're in the rural parts of Missouri. This is a perfect example. A driver shared video as he was stuck behind a herd of wild horses on a bridge crossing the Current River in the Show Me State. There's no context shared on this...
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
The Most Deadly Creature in Missouri is Maybe Not What You Think
I tried to guess and got this completely wrong and there's a good chance you might also. What do you think the most deadly creature in Missouri is? The answer is surprising and it's the same for the entire world, too. When you think of "deadly creatures or critters" in...
ksgf.com
Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law
(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
