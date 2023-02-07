Read full article on original website
Related
kxnet.com
DeSantis to run Disney district after ‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district after Senate Republicans approved a bill Friday punishing the company over its opposition to the law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”. The legislation, which now awaits the governor’s...
kxnet.com
Seiko makes 6 3-pointers, No. 25 SDSU beats UNLV 82-71
SAN DIEGO (AP)Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego, the Mountain West Conference front-runner that beat UNLV 82-71 Saturday for its third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) buried the Runnin’ Rebels...
Comments / 0