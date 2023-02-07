ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in northwest Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting that happened in northwest Phoenix Saturday night. Officers responded to a restaurant near Camelback Road and 27th Avenue around 9:52 p.m. about a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Oscar Luna, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police investigating shooting at west Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating what led to a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man at a west Phoenix restaurant Saturday night. Authorities said officers responded to a shooting call at the restaurant near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Buckeye on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the Old U.S. 80 Highway and Enterprise Road in Buckeye. MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man driving the second motorcycle didn’t need medical treatment.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Boy dead after hit and run in Phoenix, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the vehicle involved hit and run death of a young boy on Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a boy and a truck near 67th Avenue and Thomas road. Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Juvenile killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A juvenile was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. A vehicle was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk and into the street, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dead after shooting near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting reported Saturday morning near the downtown region. A man was shot near 15th Avenue and Garfield Street sometime before 10:45 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead shortly after officers found the victim. No suspects have been detained...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

(Pre-Arrival) Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Mobile Home Fire | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-11-2023 | 3:30 AM LOCATION: 7100 South 51st Avenue CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of an unknown fire near the 7100 block of South 51st Avenue around 3:30 AM. Upon arrival, crews found a large mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly balanced the assignment to a working structure fire and deployed hand lines for fire attack. Crews achieved quick knock down on the main body of fire affectively stopping the blaze from spreading to any nearby properties. No injuries have been reported and fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake

PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body pulled from Mesa lake identified

Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

ASU student robbed at gunpoint in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed an Arizona State University student at gunpoint on Friday. A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint at the Tempe campus near University Drive and College Avenue around 8:50 p.m. According to police, the student said two men approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings. The men took the student’s phone, backpack, wallet, and laptop before running north on College Avenue and west on University Drive.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes close in Chandler after crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler closed Saturday night after a crash, transportation officials said. The lanes closed at Ray Road around 8:25 p.m. after a collision occurred at milepost 161, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Initially, the crash blocked the HOV, left...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
PHOENIX, AZ
