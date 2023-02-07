Read full article on original website
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Phoenix police investigating death of man while in custody
Phoenix police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death of a man while in custody Saturday night.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in northwest Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting that happened in northwest Phoenix Saturday night. Officers responded to a restaurant near Camelback Road and 27th Avenue around 9:52 p.m. about a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Oscar Luna, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police investigating shooting at west Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating what led to a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man at a west Phoenix restaurant Saturday night. Authorities said officers responded to a shooting call at the restaurant near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the...
AZFamily
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Buckeye on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the Old U.S. 80 Highway and Enterprise Road in Buckeye. MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man driving the second motorcycle didn’t need medical treatment.
Recognize this truck? Police looking for driver who struck, killed juvenile in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a driver who struck and killed a juvenile in west Phoenix Saturday night. Phoenix police said the deadly incident happened around 5 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. The juvenile was found lying in the roadway in critical...
AZFamily
Boy dead after hit and run in Phoenix, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the vehicle involved hit and run death of a young boy on Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a boy and a truck near 67th Avenue and Thomas road. Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
ABC 15 News
Juvenile killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A juvenile was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. A vehicle was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk and into the street, according to police.
Man dead after shooting near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting reported Saturday morning near the downtown region. A man was shot near 15th Avenue and Garfield Street sometime before 10:45 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead shortly after officers found the victim. No suspects have been detained...
3 days after opening, first Black-owned wine bar in Arizona closes after alleged drunk driver hits building
TEMPE, Ariz. — Just three days after the first Black-owned wine bar in Arizona celebrated its grand opening, it was forced to close after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The Chic Chef 77 wine bar opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on East Apache Boulevard in Tempe. Around...
onscene.tv
(Pre-Arrival) Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Mobile Home Fire | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-11-2023 | 3:30 AM LOCATION: 7100 South 51st Avenue CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of an unknown fire near the 7100 block of South 51st Avenue around 3:30 AM. Upon arrival, crews found a large mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly balanced the assignment to a working structure fire and deployed hand lines for fire attack. Crews achieved quick knock down on the main body of fire affectively stopping the blaze from spreading to any nearby properties. No injuries have been reported and fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street
A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Phoenix, near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say suspect(s) are still outstanding.
KTAR.com
Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake
PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
Do you know him? Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of an unknown man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain on Jan. 14. A hiker discovered the remains, which showed signs of trauma, and notified local police. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police...
Phoenix police seeking help from public to identify potential homicide victim
Police are seeking help from the public to identify a possible homicide victim whose remains were found along a South Mountain trail in January.
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
AZFamily
ASU student robbed at gunpoint in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed an Arizona State University student at gunpoint on Friday. A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint at the Tempe campus near University Drive and College Avenue around 8:50 p.m. According to police, the student said two men approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings. The men took the student’s phone, backpack, wallet, and laptop before running north on College Avenue and west on University Drive.
KTAR.com
Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes close in Chandler after crash
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler closed Saturday night after a crash, transportation officials said. The lanes closed at Ray Road around 8:25 p.m. after a collision occurred at milepost 161, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Initially, the crash blocked the HOV, left...
AZFamily
Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
arizonasuntimes.com
Culprits Behind 2020 Arizona Crime Spree and Murders Now Facing Jail Time
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell (R) announced Thursday that three gang members behind a string of violent crimes and murders committed in 2020 have now been sentenced to decades in jail. “The victims in this case were innocent bystanders who were simply going about their lives when they were targeted...
