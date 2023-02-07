TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed an Arizona State University student at gunpoint on Friday. A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint at the Tempe campus near University Drive and College Avenue around 8:50 p.m. According to police, the student said two men approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings. The men took the student’s phone, backpack, wallet, and laptop before running north on College Avenue and west on University Drive.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO