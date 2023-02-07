If you're categorized as a high-risk driver by your car insurance company, you'll likely pay more than the average driver. There are several reasons why you could be considered a high-risk driver. It may be because of your driving record — think having a history of tickets, accidents or DUI/DWI convictions. Or it may be because of certain characteristics, such as if you're a young or inexperienced driver or have poor credit.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO