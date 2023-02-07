ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Have a bad driving record? Here are the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers

If you're categorized as a high-risk driver by your car insurance company, you'll likely pay more than the average driver. There are several reasons why you could be considered a high-risk driver. It may be because of your driving record — think having a history of tickets, accidents or DUI/DWI convictions. Or it may be because of certain characteristics, such as if you're a young or inexperienced driver or have poor credit.
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
Don't Waste Your Money

Wells Fargo might owe you money following $3.7 billion settlement

If you had a Wells Fargo account anytime between 2011 and 2022, you may be owed some money. The financial services company reached a $3.7 billion settlement late last year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the agency took action against them, saying they broke federal consumer protection laws in regards to auto loans, mortgages and bank accounts. CFPB says their illegal practices included misapplied payments, wrongful foreclosures and incorrect fees and interest charges. As part of ...
Money

Average Credit Score to Buy a House

As a prospective homebuyer, your credit score can determine the most important aspects of a home purchase: your odds of loan approval, your interest rates and the amount you can borrow. However, while you want your score to be as high as it can be, it also doesn’t have to...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.

