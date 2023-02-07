Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the Don’t Worry Darling director’s love life. “He’s your typical average Joe.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Meet Lou Ferrigno Jr. — the Hottie Joining the ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Cast: Career Details, More
TheOuter Banks season 3 premiere date is approaching fast, and fans are dying to find out what happens with their favorite characters, portrayed by series stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant. However, the cast recently welcomed a new actor to the group named Lou Ferrigno Jr. The Teen Wolf alum’s character will shake things up in the third season, and Netflix viewers are dying to know more about him.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Super Bowl Ads Bank on Gen X and Millennial Nostalgia
Advertisers took aim at the Gen X and Millennial generations during the Super Bowl with the return of Zoolander, Clueless and more. As has become tradition, companies and brands go all out for their ad campaigns during the Super Bowl, one of the most watched television events of the year. 2023 was no different, with celebrities like Bradley Cooper, John Travolta, Serena Williams, Ben Stiller, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cashing in on some commercials.
