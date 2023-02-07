ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Oil prices jump on Russian plan to cut output

Oil prices jumped Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country's oil and oil products. Brent crude futures rose $1.67, or 2%, to $86.20 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were...
CNBC

Nissan, Renault to invest $600 million to make new models in India

The Japanese and French automakers will work on the projects from their base in Chennai, turning it into an export hub, they said in a statement. The six models, with each automaker making three, will be built on joint platforms and will also be exported, they said. The new models will consist of two electric vehicles, the first EVs to be rolled out by the automakers in India, and four sports utility vehicles (SUVs).
CNBC

ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for homegrown options

While residents in the country are unable to create OpenAI accounts to access the artificial intelligence-powered (AI) chatbot, virtual private networks and foreign phone numbers are helping some bypass those restrictions. At the same time, the OpenAI models behind the ChatGPT programme, which can write essays, recipes and complex computer...
CNBC

Oil falls on demand concerns as impact of Russian output cut fades

Oil prices eased on Monday after rising 2% in the previous session as investors shrugged off the impact of Russian output cuts, instead focusing on short-term demand concerns stemming from refinery maintenance in Asia and the United States. Prices rose on Friday after Russia, the world's third largest oil producer,...

