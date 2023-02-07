Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Zelenskyy completes a tricky charm offensive in Europe as Ukraine prepares for next phase of war
BRUSSELS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip around Europe, ahead of an expected renewed offensive from Russia, was pulled off with relative success despite the political and logistical challenges that such a high-profile tour can encounter. The European Union, the largest donor of financial aid to Ukraine, had wanted...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
CNBC
China's biggest chipmaker SMIC posts record 2022 revenue but warns of a tough year ahead
China's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. SMIC...
CNBC
Oil prices jump on Russian plan to cut output
Oil prices jumped Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country's oil and oil products. Brent crude futures rose $1.67, or 2%, to $86.20 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were...
CNBC
Indian market regulator to update finance minister on Adani probe this week, sources say
The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 15, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media. SEBI's board will brief the finance minister on surveillance measures...
CNBC
Nissan, Renault to invest $600 million to make new models in India
The Japanese and French automakers will work on the projects from their base in Chennai, turning it into an export hub, they said in a statement. The six models, with each automaker making three, will be built on joint platforms and will also be exported, they said. The new models will consist of two electric vehicles, the first EVs to be rolled out by the automakers in India, and four sports utility vehicles (SUVs).
CNBC
Zelenskyy says certain agreements with allies are not public, but are positive
Ukraine's president said he achieved "positive" agreements during his second major trip abroad since Russia's invasion. CNBC's Silvia Amaro reports on the outcome of his meetings in Brussels.
CNBC
ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for homegrown options
While residents in the country are unable to create OpenAI accounts to access the artificial intelligence-powered (AI) chatbot, virtual private networks and foreign phone numbers are helping some bypass those restrictions. At the same time, the OpenAI models behind the ChatGPT programme, which can write essays, recipes and complex computer...
CNBC
Oil falls on demand concerns as impact of Russian output cut fades
Oil prices eased on Monday after rising 2% in the previous session as investors shrugged off the impact of Russian output cuts, instead focusing on short-term demand concerns stemming from refinery maintenance in Asia and the United States. Prices rose on Friday after Russia, the world's third largest oil producer,...
CNBC
CNBC Daily Open: Oil popped and stocks flopped — it feels like 2022 again for markets
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. It feels like 2022 again for markets. But investors want...
Comments / 0