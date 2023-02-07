If you enjoy drinking or even cooking with beer, then you may be familiar with some of the more common terms to describe different styles of beers, like lager, porter, and IPA. Beer enthusiasts, sometimes affectionately referred to as "beer geeks," may also be familiar with the different types of hops used in brews. If you're not aware, the dried flowers, or cones, from the hop plant are used in beer making, and when they're boiled down in the brew, they help give beer its flavor, foamy head, and antibacterial elements that help beer retain its freshness, as detailed by Serious Eats.

