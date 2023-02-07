Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and the state's Republican attorney general are investigating whistleblower complaints against a transgender health center for children, the officials announced Thursday. Hawley and Attorney General Andrew Bailey publicly announced their investigations of Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital...
Yes, Japanese Balloon Bombs Really Fell on Iowa in World War II
Since balloons have been in the news lately for obvious reasons, did you know that balloon bombs really did fall on Iowa during World War II? It's true and these contraptions were more dangerous than you'd think. The technical term for these weapons was Fu-Go balloon bomb that were created...
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kcur.org
Strong legal weed sales fuel high hopes for some small Missouri towns
In the first weekend of recreational cannabis sales in the state, Missourians spent more than $12 million on both recreational and medical products. The strong sales were despite many operators being caught by surprise; the opening of recreational sales came a few days earlier than expected. Now, business owners are...
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
KCTV 5
Study finds that marriage and divorce is down in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Even though Valentine’s Day is near, love seems to be coasting in the state of Missouri. A study finds that marriage in Missouri has dropped by four percent since 2011. Missouri also ranked as the ninth lowest percentage rate of people who never married.
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
America’s Scariest Earthquake Zone ISN’T in California
Turkey and Syria continue to recover from a devastating earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023, that has killed more than 17,000 people as of Feb. 9, 2023. When one thinks of a similarly massive earthquake hitting the United States, a huge tremblor in California is the scenario that most people gravitate to.
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
Claim – Russian Missiles Spotted in Missouri? Wait, What?!
I am immediately suspicious. A new video share claims that Russian missiles were spotted traveling across Missouri. There appears to be a very good reason even if this is true. Let's explore what's going on here. Before I share this video short off of YouTube, here's the quick version. A...
Did You Know Missouri Sort of Has Its Own Mini-Grand Canyon?
Yes, I've been to the real Grand Canyon in Arizona (twice as a matter of fact) so I know the difference. But, Missouri does have its own miniature version of the Grand Canyon - sort of. I had a friend share with me an article by Only In Your State...
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Missouri Traffic Jam? Driver Encounters Wild Horse Herd on Bridge
Traffic jams are slightly different when you're in the rural parts of Missouri. This is a perfect example. A driver shared video as he was stuck behind a herd of wild horses on a bridge crossing the Current River in the Show Me State. There's no context shared on this...
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
The Most Deadly Creature in Missouri is Maybe Not What You Think
I tried to guess and got this completely wrong and there's a good chance you might also. What do you think the most deadly creature in Missouri is? The answer is surprising and it's the same for the entire world, too. When you think of "deadly creatures or critters" in...
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
KMBC.com
FBI searching for 8-year-old Washington boy who may be in the Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing child who may be in our area. Authorities are looking for 8-year-old Breadson John. Authorities said Breadson John was reported missing in June 2022 after members of...
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s Capitol dome to be lit red and gold tonight
Jefferson City-area motorists and people heading to the Lake of the Ozarks will notice the State Capitol dome shining red and gold starting tonight, under an order from the governor to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2