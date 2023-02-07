ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Joseph Post

Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and the state's Republican attorney general are investigating whistleblower complaints against a transgender health center for children, the officials announced Thursday. Hawley and Attorney General Andrew Bailey publicly announced their investigations of Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Strong legal weed sales fuel high hopes for some small Missouri towns

In the first weekend of recreational cannabis sales in the state, Missourians spent more than $12 million on both recreational and medical products. The strong sales were despite many operators being caught by surprise; the opening of recreational sales came a few days earlier than expected. Now, business owners are...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Study finds that marriage and divorce is down in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Even though Valentine’s Day is near, love seems to be coasting in the state of Missouri. A study finds that marriage in Missouri has dropped by four percent since 2011. Missouri also ranked as the ninth lowest percentage rate of people who never married.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
WHO 13

30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Travel Maven

Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America

A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
MISSOURI STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s Capitol dome to be lit red and gold tonight

Jefferson City-area motorists and people heading to the Lake of the Ozarks will notice the State Capitol dome shining red and gold starting tonight, under an order from the governor to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

