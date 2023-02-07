New mock trade has Sixers acquiring Naz Reid from Timberwolves

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have a need to upgrade the backup center position behind Joel Embiid before Thursday’s 3 p.m. EST trade deadline and there will be plenty of names flying around before then.

There will also be plenty of mock trades as everybody tries to come up with the right deals to help certain teams. With the Sixers needing the backup big man, that position is the focus of a few different fake deals.

A mock trade from CBS Sports has the Sixers calling up the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire big man Naz Reid. Philadelphia has reportedly expressed interest in the center out of LSU.

The fake trade proposal

76ers receive: Naz Reid

Timberwolves receive: Jaden Springer, 2023 second-round pick (via ATL/CHA/BRK).

CBS Sports on why the Sixers do this deal

Reid has been having a very solid season in Minnesota, and as a result, the Timberwolves could look to hold on to him beyond the deadline. However, he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, and if the Wolves are averse to inking him to a new contract since they already have a substantial amount of money committed to two centers in Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns, they could look to deal him. If it comes to that, Reid will have no shortage of suitors, and the Sixers likely won’t beat many teams in a bidding war due to their limited assets — don’t forget, the Sixers were docked two second-round picks (2023, 2024) for violating the NBA’s tampering rules over the offseason. As a result, this one feels less than likely, but you cant never count Daryl Morey out of a deal.

Analyzing the deal from a Sixers standpoint

Moving a young guy like Jaden Springer in this deal would be tough because there is so much potential there as a young guy who can be an elite perimeter defender. However, he is in so much need of development at the moment and the Sixers can’t offer it at the NBA level with their focus on winning a championship.

Reid helps the Sixers win right now. He’s averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds and shooting 53.4%. He would be a significant upgrade and he would fortify their bench unit to help the title chances. The addition of Reid would be a big addition if Philadelphia were to be able to pull it off before the deadline.