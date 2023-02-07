Read full article on original website
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Colorful structures near the water asks for your identification
Today’s Mystery Photo shows plenty of color, and is obviously by the water. Figure out where this photograph was taken, then send your answers to elliott@brack.net and include your hometown. of San Antonio, Tex., wrote: “Today’s mystery photo is of the historic Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Depot located in...
WALB 10
Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to their airport and air crafts coming soon. Valdosta Regional Airport is issuing a 60-day public notice to the community for improvements they say are needed. They want to bring four future projects to the regional airport to replace some things that are over 70 years old.
WALB 10
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Portions of State Route 7 in Lowndes County, Echols County and parts of Florida are closed due to water on the road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The main area affected will be State Route 7 in Lowndes and Echols County between Lakepark,...
DOT awards construction contracts in Terrell, Baker counties
TIFTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded four construction contracts for projects in Baker, Decatur, Lowndes and Terrell counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Dec. 30 for District 4 was approximately $4.3 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 27 from north of the Griffin Newsome Road to the Decatur County line. The project was awarded to Oxford Construction Company Inc.
WALB 10
A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A historic building has a new use in the Syrup City. First and Broad Pizza Co. recently opened its doors. Their building was formerly the city’s train depot and the Cairo Police Headquarters. Karen and Jamie Holder are the owners of First and Broad. It’s...
WALB 10
Flood warnings extended in parts of SWGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA. The flood warning was extended for Brooks and Lowndes counties until further notice. Minor flooding is forecasted for the Withlacoochee River above Valdosta, near Skipper Bridge Rd. The flood warning was extended...
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
WCTV
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
WALB 10
Soggy weather dampens Second Saturday in downtown Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Tifton still held its monthly Second Saturday event despite it pouring for most of the day. The initial plans were to have kids writing valentine’s cards and bands playing live music. The plans were adjusted to just a shopping event. “Today is actually raining...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. monitors weather impact
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather system impacting our area. Lowndes County Emergency Management is currently monitoring a weather system that is forecasted to impact our area through this weekend. The greatest threats include heavy rain and possible flooding. Most of Lowndes County should expect widespread totals of three to four inches with some areas seeing amounts as high as four to six inches.
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
Downtown Thomasville shops offer bargains at Sidewalk Sale
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day shopping and dining during downtown Thomasville’s Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale on Feb. 18. Shops will feature some of their best deals of the year with bargains on everything from shoes and clothing to jewelry and home accessories. “Our Sidewalk...
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass BOD schedules FY 2023 meeting dates
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors has scheduled meeting dates for the fiscal year 2023. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the eleven-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
Local leaders push to restore Amtrak service to Big Bend
Right now, there is a renewed push to get passenger rail back to the Big Bend. There are some challenges to overcome before that can happen.
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
WCTV
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
UPDATE: Accidents on Interstate 10 in Leon County cleared
Traffic flow on Interstate 10 westbound Friday evening was altered because of multiple accidents.
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
crimsoncriernews.com
New Italian Ice Joint Hops Into Madison
When the Florida-based Italian ice business opened its doors in Madison last August, it was bound to bring in an abundance of customers. Just from the look of the sweet treat I found myself drawn in. I recently visited the Italian ice cafe with my father and was impressed with...
