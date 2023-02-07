ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Watch: Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. With baby No. 4, their house just got livelier. Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with her husband of 10 years, Ryan Reynolds. Their newborn joins sisters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. "Puppy Bowl Sunday...
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Lose It Over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Black National Anthem, Are Immediately Roasted by Twitter: “Why Are You So Scared of Diversity?”

Even though country star Chris Stapleton took the spotlight to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2023 Super Bowl, conservative pundits were left upset over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the opening performances. In an act of flagrant racism,...
1000-Lb. Sisters Sneak Peek: Why Amy Says She and Sister Tammy Are Turning Into "Sexy Sisters"

Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy Reaches Goal for Weight Loss Surgery. Tammy Slaton has one hell of a support system. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 14 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy can't help but smile as she's on the brink of breaking some big news to those closest to her. She reveals in a confessional, "Today's the day I get to confess to my family that I got approved for weight loss surgery."
Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored by Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and Others at Celebration of Life

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family and friends, including fellow members of the dance community, gathered this weekend to honor the late star. On Feb. 11, his wife, Allison Holker, and Ellen DeGeneres were among the speakers at a star-studded celebration of life event in Los Angeles dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, which was attended by about 250 people. Stephen, also known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and for his and Allison's couple's dance videos, died by suicide at age 40 last December and was honored at a smaller memorial in January.
Rihanna Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for 2023 Show

Watch: Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Who run the world of Super Bowl Halftime Show performances? Just ask Rihanna. While prepping for her Feb. 12 big game debut, the 2023 headliner turned to other pop queens for inspiration, namely Beyoncé. The "Crazy in Love" singer had performed at both the 2013 and 2016 NFL championships.
Hell's Kitchen Winner Admits Battle of the Ages Twist Put 40-Somethings at a Disadvantage

Watch: Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination. This battle was one for the ages—or rather, of the ages. Hell's Kitchen crowned Alex Belew as its 21st victor on Feb. 9 after a season that pit 40-somethings vs. 20-somethings in the hopes of becoming Gordon Ramsay's executive chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesar's Atlantic City. In the end, the 41-year-old beat out Dafne Mejia, 29, and Alejandro Najar, 28, to claim the $250,000 prize.
