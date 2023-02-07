Read full article on original website
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
Why Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Started Drinking Again and How Carl Radke Feels About It
Watch: Summer House's Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease "BIG" Fall Wedding. After nearly half a year of not drinking, Lindsay Hubbard is once again enjoying her occasional cocktail. The Summer House star previously revealed in February 2022 that she gave up alcohol to support co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke...
Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Watch: Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. With baby No. 4, their house just got livelier. Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with her husband of 10 years, Ryan Reynolds. Their newborn joins sisters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. "Puppy Bowl Sunday...
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Lose It Over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Black National Anthem, Are Immediately Roasted by Twitter: “Why Are You So Scared of Diversity?”
Even though country star Chris Stapleton took the spotlight to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2023 Super Bowl, conservative pundits were left upset over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the opening performances. In an act of flagrant racism,...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Here's Proof Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Is Having the Best Time at Super Bowl 2023
Pretty soon, Blue Ivy Carter is going to be crazy in love with football. On Feb. 12, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Arizona as she attended Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Before kickoff, the 11-year-old was spotted on...
Fox News' Julie Banderas Announces Divorce on TV During Valentine's Day Segment
On Feb. 9, Fox News anchor Julie Banderas made a personal announcement on TV about her love life. During a Valentine's Day segment on the cable network's show Gutfeld!, the newswoman shared that she is parting ways with Andrew Sansone, her husband of 13 years and father of their three children.
Emma Roberts Puts Her Mom on Blast for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face Without Permission
Watch: Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom For Sharing Photo of Her Son. The way fans saw Emma Roberts' son Rhodes' face for the first time is kind of a funny story. The Scream Queens star jokingly called out her mom on social media for posting a snap of the 2-year-old with his face in full view.
1000-Lb. Sisters Sneak Peek: Why Amy Says She and Sister Tammy Are Turning Into "Sexy Sisters"
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy Reaches Goal for Weight Loss Surgery. Tammy Slaton has one hell of a support system. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 14 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy can't help but smile as she's on the brink of breaking some big news to those closest to her. She reveals in a confessional, "Today's the day I get to confess to my family that I got approved for weight loss surgery."
Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health
Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being. Amid reports that the singer, 41, has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an...
Watch Ben Affleck and Wife Jennifer Lopez Star in Hilarious Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck. Bennifer runs on Dunkin'. Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are co-stars in Dunkin' Donuts 2023 Super Bowl ad—and it's one you will love a latte. In the commercial, which aired Feb. 12 during the big game, Ben sports a...
How "Motherf--king Princesss" Avril Lavigne Saved Mod Sun's Life
"She blew me a kiss and I didn't want to blow my brains out anymore. She is everything. I'm not without her. I am lost." Those are lyrics from "Avril's Song" off of hip-hup musician Mod Sun's new...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored by Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and Others at Celebration of Life
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family and friends, including fellow members of the dance community, gathered this weekend to honor the late star. On Feb. 11, his wife, Allison Holker, and Ellen DeGeneres were among the speakers at a star-studded celebration of life event in Los Angeles dedicated to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, which was attended by about 250 people. Stephen, also known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and for his and Allison's couple's dance videos, died by suicide at age 40 last December and was honored at a smaller memorial in January.
All the Details on Pregnant Rihanna’s Red Hot 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Look
We found love with Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl ensemble. The singer made her grand return to the stage with an epic performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show and her show-stopping outfit fit the occasion perfectly. For the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder (who included a quick cameo of...
How Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors Earned Paul Rudd's Respect
Jonathan Majors is in his villain era. Right after he makes his debut as the terrifying Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the star is now going head-to-head against Michael...
Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Make Rare Public Outing At Movie Premiere
Watch: Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Dish on New Show "The Resident" Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman's latest outing doubled as date night. The couple—who tied the knot in 2018—made a rare public appearance to attend the premiere of their movie Miranda's Victim Feb. 8 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Here’s What Kelis Thinks About Her Hit Song “Milkshake” Nearly 20 Years After Its Debut
Watch: Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl. She had the hit that brought all the fans to the yard, but now Kelis is bringing a new recipe to the table. Nearly 20 years after her song, "Milkshake" had us constantly wondering what made hers better than ours, the singer is now teaching Diddy—without the charge.
Here’s Proof Rihanna Will Work the Stage With Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Fashion
We'll always give a round of applause to Rihanna's style. And understandably so, since it's no secret that the Savage x Fenty founder—who will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Arizona's State Farm Stadium Feb. 12—has been synonymous with fashion over the years. From...
Rihanna Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for 2023 Show
Watch: Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Who run the world of Super Bowl Halftime Show performances? Just ask Rihanna. While prepping for her Feb. 12 big game debut, the 2023 headliner turned to other pop queens for inspiration, namely Beyoncé. The "Crazy in Love" singer had performed at both the 2013 and 2016 NFL championships.
Hell's Kitchen Winner Admits Battle of the Ages Twist Put 40-Somethings at a Disadvantage
Watch: Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination. This battle was one for the ages—or rather, of the ages. Hell's Kitchen crowned Alex Belew as its 21st victor on Feb. 9 after a season that pit 40-somethings vs. 20-somethings in the hopes of becoming Gordon Ramsay's executive chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesar's Atlantic City. In the end, the 41-year-old beat out Dafne Mejia, 29, and Alejandro Najar, 28, to claim the $250,000 prize.
