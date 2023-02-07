ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago violence: Man fatally shot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in Rogers Park on the North Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue found the 23-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, Chicago police said.
Chicago shootings: 3 killed, 15 others wounded in weekend gun violence

CHICAGO - Three people were killed and 15 others were wounded so far in weekend shootings in Chicago. A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash when someone approached and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Wilmette school district auctioning off strange items to benefit students

WILMETTE, Ill. - It’s the "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" of auctions. A local school district is offering a strange collection of items to benefit students. "The weird and wacky, I just wanted people to keep checking to see what we might have next. [If] people are coming to the auction site, there's a good chance they're going to bid on something," said Ross Friedman, president of the Avoca parent-teacher council.
Burglary crew tied to separate break-ins downtown and in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO - ATF officials along with the Chicago and Lansing police departments have tied the same vehicle to three break-ins that all took place in the last three weeks. Surveillance video from Thursday morning, shows one of the thieves using a hammer to break inside Pelcher's Shooters Supply, 18149 Henry St. Once inside, at least three offenders rummage through shelves, taking an unknown amount of merchandise.
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
