Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Experts Say This Illinois City is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenIllinois State
Related
African American Heritage Water Trail traces Black history along Little Calumet River
DOLTON, Illinois - On an unusually warm winter day, we meet historian Lillian Holden along the banks of the Little Calumet River, a waterway that flows through hundreds of years of African American history and the African American Heritage Water Trail. "It is a 12-mile-long water trail that covers at...
Chicago violence: Man fatally shot in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in Rogers Park on the North Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue found the 23-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, Chicago police said.
Chicago shootings: 3 killed, 15 others wounded in weekend gun violence
CHICAGO - Three people were killed and 15 others were wounded so far in weekend shootings in Chicago. A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash when someone approached and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Peach's in Bronzeville gives back to community while growing future leaders
Bronzeville is known for its landmark buildings and galleries, but there's also a breakfast and lunch spot the locals flock to that has often been voted one of the best in the city.
Two Chicago-area children attend Super Bowl thanks to Make-A-Wish
Eleven-year-old Matthew from Elburn and 12-year-old Simon from Glen Ellyn are on cloud nine. They arrived late last week to fanfare fit for an MVP, along with Make-A-Wish children from around the country. Matthew has a genetic condition that causes benign tumors to develop on his organs. Simon is battling leukemia. Natalie Bomke reports.
Wilmette school district auctioning off strange items to benefit students
WILMETTE, Ill. - It’s the "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" of auctions. A local school district is offering a strange collection of items to benefit students. "The weird and wacky, I just wanted people to keep checking to see what we might have next. [If] people are coming to the auction site, there's a good chance they're going to bid on something," said Ross Friedman, president of the Avoca parent-teacher council.
Man shot four times while walking on sidewalk in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot four times while walking along a sidewalk in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The victim, 32, was walking along South Edbrooke near East 107th in Roseland around 12:25 when a gray car stopped and someone inside opened fire. He was shot twice in the left...
Suspect steals CTA vehicle, crashes it in the South Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after someone stole a CTA vehicle Sunday morning in Dearborn Park on the South Side. Around 6 a.m., police said the suspect threw an unknown object at the vehicle's window while it was in the 1400 block of South State Street. "According to preliminary...
Dakotah Earley sues city of Chicago over police pursuit policies after violent Lincoln Park shooting
CHICAGO - Dakotah Earley nearly died and lost part of his leg after a shooting in Lincoln Park that lawyers say could have been prevented by the city of Chicago if it weren't for police pursuit policies in place. Lawyers for Dakotah filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago...
Illinois preservation groups fight over fate of Will County Courthouse
Some call it a landmark while others say it's an eyesore. The fate of the former Will County Courthouse has been the center of many debates. Fox 32's Elizabeth Matthews with what could be next.
Burglary crew tied to separate break-ins downtown and in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO - ATF officials along with the Chicago and Lansing police departments have tied the same vehicle to three break-ins that all took place in the last three weeks. Surveillance video from Thursday morning, shows one of the thieves using a hammer to break inside Pelcher's Shooters Supply, 18149 Henry St. Once inside, at least three offenders rummage through shelves, taking an unknown amount of merchandise.
Dakotah Earley sues Chicago, Lightfoot, Supt. Brown over police pursuit policy
Dakotah Earley nearly died and lost part of his leg after a shooting in Lincoln Park that lawyers say could have been prevented by the city of Chicago if it weren't for police pursuit policies in place.
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
Half of Chicago workers now back in the office, for first time since pandemic began
CHICAGO - Ever so slowly, the chair at the office workstation is winning out over the couch at home. Office staffs in Chicago and other major cities are returning to their physical job sites, even if the trend is so sporadic that it frustrates building managers and businesses eager for more downtown action.
Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspects wanted for armed robbery in Lake View East
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify two people in a gray BMW who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint in Lake View East last month. The suspects robbed the victim in the 700 block of Brompton Avenue on Jan. 26 at 8:39 p.m. and fled to the Mobil gas station at 1234 N. Halsted Street where they charged the victim's credit card, police say.
Anti-carjacking effort hitting Chicago Auto Show
An anti-carjacking effort is hitting the Chicago Auto Show. Cook County Sheriff’s police will be on hand to sign drivers up for an anti-theft program.
Arlington Heights school board hires lobbyist after new legislation filed on 'mega projects'
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - An Arlington Heights school district is now hiring a lobbyist after newly-filed legislation on "mega projects" like the Bears stadium. The change would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington International Racecourse for up to 40 years. It would also require the Bears to...
COPA confirms gun found at scene of police shooting
Chicago's police oversight agency released additional information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Irving Park.
Nine candidates face off in Chicago mayoral forum hosted by FOX 32
The Chicago mayoral election is Feb. 28, and if none of the nine candidates garner 50 percent of the vote, the top two will face off in a runoff election on Apr. 4.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1