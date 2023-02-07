Read full article on original website
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 pm for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust.
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing since October is back with family
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - 14-year-old Samyah Nundley is back with her family after being reported missing in October 2022. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school on Oct. 20. He found a note she had left about harming herself. The...
Police investigate Detroit shooting that left 1 dead, 2 in critical condition
DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit early Saturday morning. According to Detroit police, an unknown suspect in a vehicle pulled up to a car on Heyden Street at 2:40 a.m. and shot at three men who were in another car. When officials arrived...
Detroit police asking for help finding thieves caught on camera stealing pickup truck
The search is on for a pair of suspects who stole a man’s pickup truck on Detroit’s northwest side last month. Detroit police released a video of the suspects on Sunday.
Missing 81-year-old Detroit woman with dementia has been found, police say
DETROIT – Police were searching for a Detroit woman with dementia who failed to return home. Sandra Clark left her house on West Outer Drive on Feb. 11 around 5:30 p.m. As of 4 p.m. on Feb. 12, police say that Clark has been found and is doing fine.
Police looking for 3 men in connection to theft of weapons from Macomb County home [VIDEO]
Three men are wanted for questioning by sheriff’s deputies in Macomb County regarding a home burglary case last month where guns and other items were stolen.
Detroit man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman will go to trial
DETROIT – A video of a Detroit man assaulting and kidnapping a woman was played in court on Friday before a judge decided whether or not to send the case to trial. The video is disturbing and sends shockwaves throughout Metro Detroit as a man slams a woman into the side of a van and then forces her inside it.
Man shot after stabbing 2 suspects during carjacking attempt in Detroit
One man was shot and two suspects were stabbed overnight after they physically fought each other during a carjacking attempt at a gas station in Detroit.
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
Shots fired in what police believe was an attempted robbery at Baymont Inn in Royal Oak Twp.
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District responded to a call about shots fired at the Baymont Inn on 8 Mile Road near Livernois, at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
'I shouldn't be holding my son's obituary' says Detroit mom as accused killer heads to trial
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of two murders just days apart, is going to trial. And now the mother of one of the victims is talking about the tragedy and fighting for justice after the killing of her son, 26-year-old Patrick Jones. "DPD, y'all need to...
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Aubrey Grier left her grandmother's house without permission around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and failed to return to the home located in the 12000 block of Flanders. She has not been seen since. Grier is a Black female and is approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left her grandmother's house. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.
2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station
DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff
Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning.
Three missing Detroit rappers died of multiple gunshot wounds, police say
The Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate the deaths of three Michigan rappers after confirming Tuesday each died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that their deaths were not a random incident and believe they have determined a motive, though it has not yet been released. The rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- were last seen on Jan. 21. Their remains were found last week in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, Michigan.
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Monroe police investigating after teenager found dead in vehicle
Detectives are continuing to looking into what led to the death of a 17-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive in his vehicle on Wednesday morning.
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs.
Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say
(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
