ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman will go to trial

DETROIT – A video of a Detroit man assaulting and kidnapping a woman was played in court on Friday before a judge decided whether or not to send the case to trial. The video is disturbing and sends shockwaves throughout Metro Detroit as a man slams a woman into the side of a van and then forces her inside it.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Aubrey Grier left her grandmother's house without permission around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and failed to return to the home located in the 12000 block of Flanders. She has not been seen since. Grier is a Black female and is approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left her grandmother's house. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101. 
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
WDBO

Three missing Detroit rappers died of multiple gunshot wounds, police say

The Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate the deaths of three Michigan rappers after confirming Tuesday each died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that their deaths were not a random incident and believe they have determined a motive, though it has not yet been released. The rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- were last seen on Jan. 21. Their remains were found last week in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs. 
HAZEL PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy