Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New director named to Fire and Public Safety Training Academy
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) proudly announces John Shafer as the new director of the Indiana Fire and Public Safety Training Academy system. With nearly 30 years of fire service experience, Shafer brings extensive knowledge and expertise in fire training and public safety at the local, state, national and international levels. He has traveled throughout the United States and Canada to lead training courses for building construction, fire ground search, fire behavior and more. He also has taught nationally at the Fire Department International Conference (FDIC), Firehouse World and Firehouse Expo.
WBIW hosts 49th Annual Lawrence County Spelling Bee
LAWRENCE CO. – The 49th Annual Lawrence County Spelling Bee, hosted by 1340 WBIW, will take place over two days at Bedford Middle School’s Schafer Auditorium. It is free to attend and open to the public. Doors open for spectators at 4:30 p.m. both days. Day one of...
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
State Rep. Chris May co-authors bill incentivizing active-duty military to call Indiana home
STATEHOUSE – The Indiana House of Representatives recently advanced legislation co-authored by State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) that would phase in a complete state income-tax exemption for military pay earned by active duty members. May said unlike active duty National Guard and reserve members who are exempt from the...
INDOT seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment for Bartholomew and Jackson Counties
INDIANA – INDOT is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment. Please review the list of transportation improvement projects in Bartholomew, Elkhart, Franklin, and Jackson Counties being amended here, and check out the map to view current and future INDOT construction projects in your area of interest.
BNL’s Gabhart finishes 23rd in state butterfly
INDIANAPOLIS – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her high school career during the IHSAA state championship preliminary races at IUPUI on Friday night. Gabhart finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly event in 58.80. The top eight in the field of 32 advanced to the state championship race on Saturday, while places 9-16 qualified for the state consolation.
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
Lady Jackets’ Head Coach Tim Haworth announces retirement from coaching, teaching
After 40 years as a teacher and coach, Mitchell High School Girls Basketball Head Coach Tim Haworth will be resigning from his position with the team and ultimately retiring. Haworth will also be retiring from his role as an educator at Mitchell High School following the end of the school year.
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
Bluejackets score season-high 98 points in victory over Brown County
Perhaps the biggest difficulty that faced Mitchell High School in the matchup Saturday night against Brown County was a moral dilemma; do they continue trying to score, perhaps in an unsportsmanlike way to try to hit the big 100-point mark, or do they run-out the clock as is traditionally done.
ISP troopers find 154 pounds of cocaine during I-70 Traffic Stop
INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier today, an Indiana State Trooper pulled over a semi on I-70 near Post Road leading to the discovery of a large amount of narcotics. At 2:30 p.m. a trooper pulled over a Peterbilt Semi, with no trailer, on I-70 eastbound east of Post Road for failing to signal a lane change. While speaking to the driver, and checking the required paperwork, the trooper began to notice indications of potential criminal activity. He called for a K9 to assist with the investigation. Indiana State Police K9 Cole arrived with his handler.
JD England, former mayor of Mitchell, sworn in to serve city as reserve police officer
MITCHELL – On Friday, former Mitchell mayor JD England was sworn in to serve the city as a reserve police deputy. England was a police officer for the city for nine years before being elected mayor in 2015. He was elected to a second term in 2019. He resigned...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
This Indiana Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
