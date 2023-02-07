ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

247Sports

Video Breakdown: Notre Dame D-End Recruit Cameron Clark

Cameron Clark is on the rise. And he’s the latest in our video breakdown series (shown above). Last Thursday, the six-foot-four, 225-pound multi-purpose prospect announced a new scholarship offer from Notre Dame. This followed offers from Duke, Ole Miss, and Purdue this month. Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech are among his additional college options so far.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

WATCH: Battle 7v7 Highlights of Notre Dame QB Commit CJ Carr

LAS VEGAS — Saline (Mich.) high school four-star quarterback CJ Carr is currently out west participating in the Battle 7v7 event in Las Vegas. 247Sports brings Fighting Irish fans footage of his effort on Day 1 of the event. Shoutout to friend of the site, Nathan Erbach, for helping...
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Notre Dame Offensive Line Coach Harry Hiestand Announces Retirement

On Sunday, Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement. The news isn’t too unexpected, as we heard rumblings he may not return following the departure of former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama. However, the timing seemed to catch everyone off guard. “I have made the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

‘Business Decision’ Will Shine Light on Jean-Baptiste at Notre Dame

After five years at Ohio State with conference and national championships on the line – but restricted opportunities to shine his brightest – defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste wanted his final college season to be a groundwork step toward his future. “After you’ve been in the business five years,...
COLUMBUS, OH

