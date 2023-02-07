ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

The Most Underrated a Underappreciated 49er: Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers boast one of the league's most talented rosters top to bottom. A defense with an All Pro at every level. An offense with an All Pro at running back, tight end, and receiver, as well as the best left tackle in football. The team is loaded with A-list talent. Large, loud personalities and fan favorites, such as Fred Warner and George Kittle. Quiet assassins and highly respected technicians, such as Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. The 49ers are not lacking for star power. But one player remains underrated and under appreciated. Brandon Aiyuk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs vs Eagles: Predicting the Winner of Super Bowl LVII

The final football game of the 2022 season is here with Super Bowl LVII. I know, it is incredibly tragic. Sundays become nothing but emptiness after today with football being over. At least today will end with a highly anticipated matchup between the two elite teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. This game should prove to be one where it'll satisfy our football hunger for the foreseeable future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Play, Cowboys Stay Home on Super Sunday; 2 Big Reasons Why

If the Super Bowl is meant to be the football fan's version of Christmas, then Dallas Cowboys fans are getting a lump of coal this Sunday. Not only are Cowboys fans rendered spectators for the 27th consecutive season but they'll also have to watch the hated Philadelphia Eagles partake in their third championship Sunday in that span. Dallas' longtime divisional rivals are going for their second title in five years after previously stopping New England in the 52nd edition in Minneapolis. The Kansas City Chiefs await in Glendale this evening (5:30 p.m. CT, Fox).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson’s Private QB Coach is Out

On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

How Patrick Mahomes has forever changed the game — and his legacy — in Kansas City

It was early March, and the most influential voices inside the Chiefs organization were contemplating a move that would stun the football world. At some point, even as the momentum in the room marched largely in the same direction, forging ahead to the trade of an All-Pro wide receiver, someone finally stated the obvious out loud — which head coach Andy Reid repeated this week:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Release Final Injury Report Before Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is rapidly approaching, and both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high note. There can only be one winner, though, and an outing featuring the NFL's two best clubs from this season is projected to capitalize on massive hype built up throughout the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Final Lessons for Bears from 2022 Postseason

View the original article to see embedded media. Just like in the other playoff rounds, there are lessons to learn from the Super Bowl. It goes beyond learning for the umpteenth time that you can't take anything for granted in the NFL, especially that the Chiefs and Andy Reid will take the touchdown at game's end when it's given to them so that you can win the squares pool.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB

The “dam of silence” on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just broke. Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club has insisted there is a "200-percent chance'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Which Former Jaguars Can Win a Ring in Super Bowl LVII?

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't leaving 2023 with a ring, but quite a few former familiar faces will be. Whether it be leading the Chiefs' defensive line room, backing up the quarterbacks, or a place in the front office, several former prominent Jaguars round out the Philadelphia Eagles' and Kansas City Chiefs' organizations ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

How the Chiefs reached Super Bowl with new-look WR corps after Tyreek Hill’s departure

Offseason concerns about how the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense would adapt to life without wide receiver Tyreek Hill were misplaced. At the time Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, that anxiety — which apparently didn’t extend into the Chiefs’ locker room — seemed reasonable enough. After all, the Chiefs were also bidding farewell to Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson, key contributors in the passing game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks’ Geno Smith: What Will Free Agency Contract Extension Cost?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith rose to stardom this season after signing a $3.5 million deal last offseason - but after earning his first Pro Bowl nod, he's in line for a considerable pay raise in the coming weeks. The Seahawks first have to decide whether they'll give Smith a...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy