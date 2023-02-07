Potsdam, N.Y. - Dom Black had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team held Clarkson University to just 6 of 23 shooting from three point range as the Engineers defeated the Golden Knights 68-56 at Alumni Gymnasium. RPI moves to 16-7 overall and 10-6 in the league, while Clarkson drops to 9-14 and 6-10. In an odd shift compared to the low-scoring matchup a month ago, the two teams started off scoring at a high pace in the first few minutes. The Knights had seven points in less than 90 seconds and Rensselaer came back to tie the game at 9-9 through four minutes, as each team was on a 90-point pace. The runs for each team slowed slightly by the midway point, as Clarkson trailed by one when Jack Dalgety made a layup with 9:45 remaining to put the score at 19-18. Over the next two minutes, the Engineers scored eight straight, with 3-pointers coming from Brian Kelly and Dylan Matchett. After a Blake Gearhart jumper with five minutes to go trimmed the margin to six, the Engineers went on a 10-1 run over the next few minutes and eventually finished with a 14-point lead at the break (44-30).

POTSDAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO