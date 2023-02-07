ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Matt Lecky Breaks School Mile Mark at BU

BOSTON, Mass. & MIDDLEBURY, Vt. - Matt Lecky established a new school record in the mile to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's track & field team at the multi-divisional, non team scoring David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University. The Engineers had student-athletes compete both at BU and Middlebury College on Saturday.
Late OT Goal Sinks Women’s Hockey at Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. – Senior goaltender Amanda Rampado collected 43 saves and Maddy Papineau scored twice as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team fell short in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Princeton Tigers on Saturday afternoon. RPI falls to 9-22-1 overall and 4-15-1 in ECAC Hockey, while Princeton improves to 14-11-1 and 10-10-0 in ECAC Hockey play.
Men’s Hockey Takes Freakout! Victory

TROY, N.Y. – Senior defender Lauri Sertti scored a goal and dished out three assists as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team took home a 4-2 victory over the Yale Bulldogs in the 45th annual Big Red Freakout! game at the Houston Field House Saturday night. With the win, RPI moved to 12-17-1 overall and 7-11-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Yale falls to 5-16-4 and 4-12-2 in ECAC Hockey play.
Morgan Lee Sets Record in Mile at Boston U.

BOSTON, Mass. - Morgan Lee set the school record in the mile to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's track & field team at the multi-divisional, non team scoring David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University. A senior, Lee registered a time of 4:55.91 to set the RPI...
Men's Basketball Clamps Down on Clarkson

Potsdam, N.Y. - Dom Black had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team held Clarkson University to just 6 of 23 shooting from three point range as the Engineers defeated the Golden Knights 68-56 at Alumni Gymnasium. RPI moves to 16-7 overall and 10-6 in the league, while Clarkson drops to 9-14 and 6-10. In an odd shift compared to the low-scoring matchup a month ago, the two teams started off scoring at a high pace in the first few minutes. The Knights had seven points in less than 90 seconds and Rensselaer came back to tie the game at 9-9 through four minutes, as each team was on a 90-point pace. The runs for each team slowed slightly by the midway point, as Clarkson trailed by one when Jack Dalgety made a layup with 9:45 remaining to put the score at 19-18. Over the next two minutes, the Engineers scored eight straight, with 3-pointers coming from Brian Kelly and Dylan Matchett. After a Blake Gearhart jumper with five minutes to go trimmed the margin to six, the Engineers went on a 10-1 run over the next few minutes and eventually finished with a 14-point lead at the break (44-30).
Men's Basketball Handled by St. Lawrence

CANTON, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team put three players in double figures in points, but the Engineers managed to make just five three pointers on 26 attempts (19.2%) against the St. Lawrence University zone defense in dropping a 56-53 Liberty League decision to the Saints. SLU improves to 14-7 overall and 10-5 in the conference, which puts it in sole possession of second place. RPI is now 15-7 and 9-6 and in a three-way tie for third place.
Women’s Hockey Edged by No. 6 Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, CT – Senior goaltender Amanda Rampado collected 40 saves on the evening, as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team was edged out by the No. 6 Quinnipiac Bobcats by a final score of 2-1 at M&T Bank Arena Friday night. RPI falls to 9-21-1 overall and 4-14-1 in ECAC Hockey, while Quinnipiac improves to 26-5-0 and 16-3-0 in ECAC Hockey play.
Third Period Goal Sinks Men’s Hockey

TROY, N.Y. – After tying the game twice in the first two periods, a goal at the 6:11 mark of the third hampered the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team as they were defeated by the Brown Bears by a final score of 3-2 at the Houston Field House Friday night. With the loss, RPI falls to 11-17-1 overal and 6-11-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Brown improves to 9-13-2 and 5-10-2 in ECAC Hockey play.
