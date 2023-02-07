Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
rpiathletics.com
Matt Lecky Breaks School Mile Mark at BU
BOSTON, Mass. & MIDDLEBURY, Vt. - Matt Lecky established a new school record in the mile to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's track & field team at the multi-divisional, non team scoring David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University. The Engineers had student-athletes compete both at BU and Middlebury College on Saturday.
rpiathletics.com
Late OT Goal Sinks Women’s Hockey at Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. – Senior goaltender Amanda Rampado collected 43 saves and Maddy Papineau scored twice as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team fell short in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Princeton Tigers on Saturday afternoon. RPI falls to 9-22-1 overall and 4-15-1 in ECAC Hockey, while Princeton improves to 14-11-1 and 10-10-0 in ECAC Hockey play.
rpiathletics.com
Men’s Hockey Takes Freakout! Victory
TROY, N.Y. – Senior defender Lauri Sertti scored a goal and dished out three assists as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team took home a 4-2 victory over the Yale Bulldogs in the 45th annual Big Red Freakout! game at the Houston Field House Saturday night. With the win, RPI moved to 12-17-1 overall and 7-11-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Yale falls to 5-16-4 and 4-12-2 in ECAC Hockey play.
rpiathletics.com
Morgan Lee Sets Record in Mile at Boston U.
BOSTON, Mass. - Morgan Lee set the school record in the mile to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's track & field team at the multi-divisional, non team scoring David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University. A senior, Lee registered a time of 4:55.91 to set the RPI...
rpiathletics.com
Men's Basketball Clamps Down on Clarkson
Potsdam, N.Y. - Dom Black had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team held Clarkson University to just 6 of 23 shooting from three point range as the Engineers defeated the Golden Knights 68-56 at Alumni Gymnasium. RPI moves to 16-7 overall and 10-6 in the league, while Clarkson drops to 9-14 and 6-10. In an odd shift compared to the low-scoring matchup a month ago, the two teams started off scoring at a high pace in the first few minutes. The Knights had seven points in less than 90 seconds and Rensselaer came back to tie the game at 9-9 through four minutes, as each team was on a 90-point pace. The runs for each team slowed slightly by the midway point, as Clarkson trailed by one when Jack Dalgety made a layup with 9:45 remaining to put the score at 19-18. Over the next two minutes, the Engineers scored eight straight, with 3-pointers coming from Brian Kelly and Dylan Matchett. After a Blake Gearhart jumper with five minutes to go trimmed the margin to six, the Engineers went on a 10-1 run over the next few minutes and eventually finished with a 14-point lead at the break (44-30).
rpiathletics.com
Men's Basketball Handled by St. Lawrence
CANTON, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team put three players in double figures in points, but the Engineers managed to make just five three pointers on 26 attempts (19.2%) against the St. Lawrence University zone defense in dropping a 56-53 Liberty League decision to the Saints. SLU improves to 14-7 overall and 10-5 in the conference, which puts it in sole possession of second place. RPI is now 15-7 and 9-6 and in a three-way tie for third place.
rpiathletics.com
Women’s Hockey Edged by No. 6 Quinnipiac
HAMDEN, CT – Senior goaltender Amanda Rampado collected 40 saves on the evening, as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team was edged out by the No. 6 Quinnipiac Bobcats by a final score of 2-1 at M&T Bank Arena Friday night. RPI falls to 9-21-1 overall and 4-14-1 in ECAC Hockey, while Quinnipiac improves to 26-5-0 and 16-3-0 in ECAC Hockey play.
rpiathletics.com
Third Period Goal Sinks Men’s Hockey
TROY, N.Y. – After tying the game twice in the first two periods, a goal at the 6:11 mark of the third hampered the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team as they were defeated by the Brown Bears by a final score of 3-2 at the Houston Field House Friday night. With the loss, RPI falls to 11-17-1 overal and 6-11-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Brown improves to 9-13-2 and 5-10-2 in ECAC Hockey play.
