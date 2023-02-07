ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears help promote NFL in trip to Spain

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADRID (AP) — The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain.

The last day of the clinics was Tuesday in Madrid, with several hundred kids participating. Former Bears player Roberto Garza was among those representing the organization.

Gustavo Silva, the Bears’ manager of youth football and community programs, said the clinics help the process of “building positive momentum for the growth of football” worldwide.

Madrid is one of the European cities vying to host NFL games in the near future. Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is undergoing major renovations that will include a soccer field that retracts to make way for an artificial turf field that can be used for football with a capacity more than 80,000.

“Everybody is optimistic that in the future there is going to be a game here in Spain at some point, at some time,” Silva told The Associated Press. “I couldn’t tell you any specifics, but obviously the Chicago Bears would love to be a team that plays here.”

The Bears and the Miami Dolphins are currently the two teams with international marketing rights in Spain.

Five international NFL games were played this season — three in London, one in Munich and another in Mexico City.

___

AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Chicago Bears Draft: An under-the-radar WR1 prospect

As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, prospects will continue to rise at key positions. For the Chicago Bears, one of those key positions of need remains at wide receiver. Going into this next season, we will likely see Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown as the four wideouts with pretty comfortable jobs. Two other spots, though, will be up for grabs. Most notably, the Bears need an alpha wide receiver.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Fangio helped Eagles prepare for Super Bowl

Former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become the Dolphins DC next season, but before he moves on to Miami, Fangio has some Super Bowl responsibilities. According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles signed Fangio to a two-week contract to help them prepare for the Chiefs. But interestingly, the Eagles brought Fangio on to help the offense, not the defense.
DENVER, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins DC expected to become Texans DC under DeMeco Ryans

The NFL hiring cycle is still ongoing despite most head coaching jobs being filled around the league, as coordinator and positional coach roles are still open. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who spent 2022 as the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach, was hired by the Houston Texans to be their defensive coordinator.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 2:17 a.m. EST

Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award. “I thought guys just embraced the moment,” Mahomes said about rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

NFL Rumors: Respected Coach Signed Rare Contract To Help Eagles With Super Bowl Prep

Vic Fangio took the entire 2022 NFL regular season off, but he might secure himself his first-ever Super Bowl ring Sunday night. It turns out taking the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator job won’t mark Fangio’s return to an NFL staff following his run as Denver Broncos head coach. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Fangio “quietly” signed a two-week contract with the Eagles to help Philadelphia prepare for its Super Bowl LVII matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

New Dolphins DC Vic Fangio helping Eagles prep for Chiefs, will head to Miami after Super Bowl, per report

Many people who get a new job in Miami and have some time off before assuming the full-time duties of said new job would likely spend their down time relaxing and soaking up the sun at the beach. Not new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The 64-year-old chose to instead sign a two-week contract with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles as a consultant, working full throttle to help them prepare to face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, according to ESPN.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Blair scores 30, Houston women upset No. 24 South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Laila Blair hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to help Houston edge No. 24 South Florida 71-69 on Sunday, ending a number of winning streaks for the Bulls. South Florida, which had won 12 straight, was 12-0 at home and was trying to go 12-0 in American Athletic Conference play for the first time. Houston, which never trailed after a Blair 3-pointer made it 7-5 and led by 13 in the third quarter, never flinched when Sammie Puisis hit a 3-pointer for South Florida to tie the game 58 with 7:35 to play. The Cougars never led by more than four the rest of the way. It was 40-31 at the half as Blair pulled up for a buzzer-beating 3 a couple steps inside half court.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Scheffler repeats at Phoenix Open, reclaims No. 1 ranking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world. Scheffler closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor by two strokes on the Stadium Course. The 26-year-old Texan took the No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA Tour victory.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy