FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
News 12
White Plains PD: Suspect wanted in assault of parking enforcement officer
The White Plains Police Department said Sunday that a parking enforcement officer was assaulted. The assault happened just after midnight while the officer was on duty in the Walter Maple Avenue lot. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. Police were still...
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
News 12
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
A man was arrested in the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, and are police searching for a second suspect. The two men have been identified Cesar Santana and Leiner Miranda Lopez. Santana is in custody. He was found and arrested Thursday night in Miami. Police say he...
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
News 12
Arson investigators look into Paterson fire that caused millions of dollars in damage
A fire in Paterson Saturday night is estimated to have caused several million dollars in damages and arson investigators are now looking into what caused it. Flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. in the building on Garfield Avenue. The structure, which is now set for demolition, is home to several different...
Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau
A homeless man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau County was arrested Friday afternoon after the latest robbery attempt.
C-Town supermarket employees left jobless by Morris Heights blaze
A manager who has been working there for 34 years told News 12 that all store employees are now out of jobs.
News 12
Brooklyn DA: Suspect in fatal shooting of NYPD officer from Deer Park indicted on first-degree murder charges
The man who prosecutors say fatally shot an NYPD officer from Deer Park has been indicted on first-degree murder charges, according to the Brooklyn district attorney. The defendant, Randy Jones, was arrested this week following a manhunt that stretched to Rockland County. Jones allegedly shot NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, who...
Glen Cove man faces several charges following major drug bust
Glen Cove authorities working with a DEA Task Force arrested 29-year-old Derrick Dyer on Friday.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to rob Elmont store
Police say 22-year-old Al Toussaint walked into Your Food & Snack Zone on Dutch Broadway and tried to buy a smoking product.
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
Driver killed in crash with Thruway Authority vehicle on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
Police say a van struck a Thruway Authority vehicle in the northbound lane near Exit 11 in Nyack around 7 a.m.
1 injured as van hits Thruway Authority vehicle on I-87
One occupant from the Econoline van was taken to Nyack Hospital.
News 12
Tinton Falls restaurant bans children under 10-years-old
Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, in Tinton Falls posted on Facebook “children under 10 will no longer be permitted to dine at Nettie’s.”. The Facebook post has 13,000 reactions. The restaurant now limited who could comment on the post. The new rule goes into effect on March 8.
News 12
Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park
A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
Fairfield police officer is still a hit in baseball
Fairfield Police Officer Mike Guilfoyle has been recognized for his days playing professional baseball.
Bed-Stuy NYCHA residents say they have no hot water after major ceiling collapse
A group of tenants in Bed-Stuy called out NYCHA on Saturday for failing to prevent a leak that caused part of the building's ceiling to collapse this week.
Polar Plunge participants in Long Beach, including former Make-A-Wish recipient, raise $25k for charity
The event held a special meaning for Masha Benitez. The 19-year-old from Long Beach had to undergo life-saving surgeries as a child and was even the recipient of a Make-A-Wish Foundation donation when she was five.
