Sayreville, NJ

News 12

Tinton Falls restaurant bans children under 10-years-old

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, in Tinton Falls posted on Facebook “children under 10 will no longer be permitted to dine at Nettie’s.”. The Facebook post has 13,000 reactions. The restaurant now limited who could comment on the post. The new rule goes into effect on March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
News 12

Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park

A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
DEER PARK, NY

