Boy critically injured after falling off a slide at school in Tooele County

By Cassidy Wixom
 5 days ago
Students walk to their buses following school at Rose Springs Elementary in Tooele County, on Nov. 5, 2020. An 8-year-old boy was critically injured when he fell off a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News

An 8-year-old boy was critically injured when he fell off a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday.

Around 10:20 a.m., a student at Rose Springs Elementary School in Erda started going down a twisty slide and fell off halfway through, the Tooele County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said other students saw the boy start on the slide and weren't sure what to do when he fell. Recess monitors responded immediately to help the boy who was unconscious but breathing.

The boy then stopped breathing and the recess monitors started CPR. A patrol officer was only a few minutes away and took over performing CPR when he arrived, Tooele County Sheriff's Office said.

A few minutes later, an ambulance arrived and took the boy to the hospital. As of 4:30 p.m., the boy was in critical condition but had stabilized.

