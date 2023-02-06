One of the nation’s oldest Black universities is facing backlash after it crowned a Latina woman as this year’s leading lady. Keylin Perez, a 22-year nursing major at Coppin State University in Baltimore and a sergeant in the Army Reserves, said it was one of the most exciting times of her life when it was announced that she was awarded the crown as Miss Coppin State University, but the excitement waned within days when news circulated that she had won.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO