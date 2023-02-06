ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Shine My Crown

Maryland HBCU Faces Backlash for Crowing Latina Woman Queen at Annual School Pageant

One of the nation’s oldest Black universities is facing backlash after it crowned a Latina woman as this year’s leading lady. Keylin Perez, a 22-year nursing major at Coppin State University in Baltimore and a sergeant in the Army Reserves, said it was one of the most exciting times of her life when it was announced that she was awarded the crown as Miss Coppin State University, but the excitement waned within days when news circulated that she had won.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSAV News 3

College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course

The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Essence

Yale University Honors Young Black Girl Wrongly Reported To Police Over Science Project

Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was awarded the title of "donor scientist" after donating her personal lantern fly collection to Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History. The Yale School of Public Health recently honored a nine-year Black girl from New Jersey for her efforts to help curb the presence of an invasive species known as the spotted lantern fly in her hometown of Caldwell.
NEW HAVEN, CT

