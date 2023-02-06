Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama community rallies in support of a Black author after school district cancels Black History Month event
A suburban Alabama community is rallying behind a Black author after the school district rescinded an invitation to have him speak and read his books at local elementary schools during Black History Month.
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
Maryland HBCU Faces Backlash for Crowing Latina Woman Queen at Annual School Pageant
One of the nation’s oldest Black universities is facing backlash after it crowned a Latina woman as this year’s leading lady. Keylin Perez, a 22-year nursing major at Coppin State University in Baltimore and a sergeant in the Army Reserves, said it was one of the most exciting times of her life when it was announced that she was awarded the crown as Miss Coppin State University, but the excitement waned within days when news circulated that she had won.
College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course
The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
Essence
On First Day Of Black History Month, College Board Releases AP African American Studies Curriculum
Despite pushback, the College Board is forging ahead with its pilot AP course and talked to ESSENCE about the curriculum, just in time for Black History Month. On the first day of Black History Month, the College Board unveiled the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.
Smithsonian sued by Catholic students kicked out of museum for wearing pro-life hats
A conservative legal group is suing the National Air and Space Museum for kicking out a group of Catholic school students for wearing pro-life hats last month.
This Law School Is The First To Be Named After A Black Practicing Attorney
The College of Law at St. Thomas University was renamed the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law in honor of the civil rights lawyer widely known as 'Black America's Attorney General.'
Essence
Yale University Honors Young Black Girl Wrongly Reported To Police Over Science Project
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was awarded the title of "donor scientist" after donating her personal lantern fly collection to Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History. The Yale School of Public Health recently honored a nine-year Black girl from New Jersey for her efforts to help curb the presence of an invasive species known as the spotted lantern fly in her hometown of Caldwell.
