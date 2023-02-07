ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ringer

Ranking Every NBA Trade Deadline Deal by Title Impact

The NBA trade deadline is almost always entertaining, and this year was no exception, with 28 teams making deals in the month leading up to Thursday’s cutoff. (Sorry, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers fans, who watched every other team have fun like they’re reenacting the Squidward meme.) The...
The Ringer

The Post–Trade Deadline NBA Power Rankings

Now that a wild trade deadline has come and gone, I’m ranking all 30 teams based on what I think their odds are to win the NBA Finals. So this is a subjective list and not based on the current standings. Let’s dive in, starting at the bottom of the league:

Comments / 0

Community Policy