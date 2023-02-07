Boeing To Cut Around 2K Finance and HR Jobs; Outsource Some To India
Boeing Co BA expects to cut about 2,000 positions in finance and human resources via attrition and layoffs.
Last month, the plane maker announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022 but said some support positions would be cut.
The company confirmed a Seattle Times report Monday that it expects "about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs."
Boeing also confirmed outsourcing about one-third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services in India.
Boeing said Monday that it will "continue to simplify our corporate structure." Last month, Boeing said it would "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to align resources better
Last year, Boeing planned to cut about 150 finance jobs in the United States to simplify its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development.
Price Action: BA shares are up 0.45% at $207.75 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
