Do you own an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) smartphone and love emojis? This viral TikTok video will definitely brighten up your day and your iPhone experience. What Happened: A TikTok account that goes by the handle name Tech Hack Guy shared a "secret emoji trick" — and it is going viral. The account has more than 460K followers on the platform. See Also: Apple Users, Magically Share Text Or Images Between Your Devices Using This Pinch-And-Paste Gesture Here are the steps users need to follow to create their own customize emojis: Step I: Go to Settings and click on Focus. Step II: Tap on the plus icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Step III: Head to Custom and select an emoji. Step IV: Give it a name and select the color. Step V: Go to Next and tap on Allow None. Step VI: Tap on Done and then turn the button to On in front of the name you gave to your new emoji. There are a plethora of options for users to choose from to customize their next emoji. Watch the video here: © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

2 DAYS AGO