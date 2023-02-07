Read full article on original website
Related
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Benzinga
Cube Psytech To Buy Psychedelics Company With Data On 200 Species Of Mushrooms
Canadian biopharma psychedelics company Cube Psytech Holdings agreed to acquire Translational Life Sciences (TLS). Cube will issue about 50% of its outstanding shares, warrants and options to shareholders, directors and employees of TLS in exchange for 100% of its outstanding share capital. This will result in TLS's acquiring one-third of the share capital in Cube. The deal is contingent on a private placement or another financing of a minimum of $1.5 (CA$2) million. See Also: A New Way Of Delivering MDMA? Awakn And Tech Partner Are Set To Study Viability At the moment, the company has initiated a private placement to issue up to...
Benzinga
Tencent And NetEase Score Wins As Chinese Regulator Doles Out Gaming Licenses; Alibaba Bags One This Time Too
China's video games regulator approved 87 new video games for February, including titles under Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), and NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES). Leading gaming company Tencent won at least one game license for a mobile game named "Wangzhewanxiangqi," Reuters reports. Alibaba bagged approval for a game named "Chunqiuxuanqi." Also Read: Tencent Prepared To Launch Bevy Of Games This December As Domestic Regulatory Crackdown Cools Down NetEase won a license for its mobile game, "Journey to the West: Shikong." XD Inc (OTC: XDNCF) bagged a license for a title named "Sausage Party." In November 2022, Tencent bagged its first commercial game license in a year and a half since the country initiated a crackdown on the sector. Unlike in most other countries, video games need approvals from regulators before a release in China, which is also the largest gaming market. Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 1.33% at $48.88 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Otonomo, Urgently Agree To Merge Via All-Stock Transaction
Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO), a platform powering the mobility economy, and Urgent.ly, Inc, a digital roadside and mobility assistance technology provider, agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Urgently expects to list the shares under the ticker symbol "ULY." Urgently and Otonomo equity holders will own approximately 67% and 33% of the combined company. Urgently's 2022 revenue is estimated at more than $185 million, up 25% year-on-year. Post-closing, Otonomo will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urgently. Matt Booth will be the CEO, and Tim Huffmyer will be the CFO of the combined company. Ben Volkow will join the Board of the combined company. The transaction will create meaningful cross-selling revenue opportunities and cost savings. The transaction will likely close in the third quarter of 2023. Price Action: OTMO shares traded higher by 0.50% at $0.5025 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Pixelworks Analyst Opts For Conservative Numbers Until More Visibility
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
Design Your Menu, Set Prices With BDSA's New Analytics Solution For Cannabis Retailers
Retail data provider BDSA recently confirmed the availability of its Menu Analytics solution for cannabis industry leaders. The tool is expected to help companies make data-driven pricing, sales, marketing and merchandising decisions. Menu Analytics provides cannabis retailers, brands, and investors deeper insights into the menu-listed pricing availability of brands and products at a local and store-specific level. Among its offerings: Unlocking key retailing opportunities by identifying distribution gaps. Uncovering store-specific pricing and assortments. Using trend analysis to identify product restocking issues. Enabling brand evaluation based on markup, velocity, availability, and price "BDSA’s Menu Analytics provides granular data that informs sales velocity and pricing analysis," BDSA co-founder and...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Benzinga
The Palm-Sized Weed Vaporizer That Packs A Punch: The G Pen Micro+ Is Here
Grenco Science, a leader in advanced cannabis vaporization technology, has just relaunched the G Pen Micro+, a compact and discreet smart-chip enabled vaporizer designed for concentrate connoisseurs on-the-go. According to the CEO of G Pen, Chris Folkerts, "Our aim is always to enhance the cannabis experience. The Micro+ merges the legacy of G Pen with cutting-edge technology in the concentrate vaporizer category, delivering an unrivaled experience." The Micro+ boasts smart-chip technology, enabling it to heat any material to your desired temperature with three temperature control settings. It is compatible with any 510 thread cartridges, as well as G Pen’s Micro+ tank, and...
This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted. The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
Benzinga
Tapestry's Improving Trends Despite Challenges Impress This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and raised the price target from $52 to $54. TPR’s beat and raise are impressive, especially in light of the COVID disruptions in China for the quarter and following Capri Holdings Limited's (NYSE: CPRI) significantly disappointing results yesterday, said the analyst. In addition, the beat was nicely operational, with upside coming from gross margin while sales were only slightly below consensus (and in line with guidance) despite COVID pressures in China through the quarter, added the analyst. Related: Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost Encouragingly, and in keeping...
Trump NFTs Surge 20% After Meta Reinstates Former President's Instagram, Facebook Accounts
Donald Trump Digital Trading Cards are seeing a sudden spike in floor price after Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) said it reinstated the former U.S. president’s accounts on Instagram and Facebook. What Happened: Trump cards saw a 20% surge as soon as the news broke out, showed data from OpenSea. The value of Trump NFTs jumped within a few hours. They went from being traded at 0.48 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at $748, to 0.58 ETH, valued at $899. Trump doesn’t appear to have posted on both accounts since they were suspended soon after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. See More: Top Indian...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Rate Hike Fears: Analyst Points To Possible Apex Crypto Uptrend On 'Unique' Chart Pattern
Major coins traded in the red late on Sunday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $1 trillion. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -0.3% -5% $21,765.19 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -1.4% -7% $1,570.81 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -0.7% -11% $0.08 Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price Render Token (RNDR) +11.9% $1.60 Stacks (STX) +12.8% $0.325 Internet Computer (ICP) +7.4% $5.60 See Also: Best Crypto Hardware Wallets In 2023 What Happened: Both Bitcoin and Ethereum were lower at the time of writing along with other risk assets as both S&P and Nasdaq futures flashed red. Last week, risk assets came under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates could rise more if inflation did not subside. “If we continue to...
'Don't Worry:' Elon Musk Says Intrusive Flying Objects Are 'Just Friends Of Mine Stopping By'
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to the United States shooting down a fourth flying object over Michigan over the weekend. What Happened: Musk told his more than 128 million followers on Twitter not to worry about the flying objects and that they were just his “friends of mine stopping by ...” The billionaire threw in an alien and UFO emoji into the tweet for added effect. Don’t worry, just some of my friends of mine stopping by ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023 Why It Matters: The flying object was brought down by U.S. Air Force and National Guard pilots over...
Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance. On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago. Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider. Related Link: 5 Microsoft Analysts On Q2 Earnings Beat, Slowing Azure...
Did You Know The Uber CEO Is An Undercover Uber Driver? He Drives This EV And Has A 5-Star Rating
If you've ever used Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to get around in northern California, there's a chance Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was behind the wheel of the vehicle that picked you up. What To Know: Khosrowshahi took the helm of Uber in 2017 to clean up the mess left behind by founder Travis Kalanick. To better understand the business, he got behind the wheel of his Tesla, put on a mask and began wheeling around the streets of San Francisco. "When I joined, I hadn't talked to that many drivers, I hadn't driven myself," Khosrowshahi said Wednesday (Jan. 18) in an interview at the World Economic Forum aired on...
Investment Gurus Predict Next Bull Market For Cryptocurrencies
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and Osprey Funds chief Greg King have both expressed optimism about the future of cryptocurrencies in the wake of the recent bear market. Blockchain assets have reached their lows and are now entering the next bull market cycle, regardless of what happens in the interest-rate-sensitive asset classes, Morehead says. This would be the seventh bull cycle, after six bear cycles. See Also: Former FTX CEO's Bail Conditions Revisited: Monitoring Software Proposal Emerges In Criminal Case King, meanwhile, says each down cycle is slightly less than the previous one and that prices wouldn't necessarily rise in a straight line. As optimism grows, it will translate into finding the 'wall of worry,' a term used in traditional financial markets to describe scenarios where markets trend higher despite a lack of positive sentiment, he told Bloomberg News. That being said, both Morehead and King remain optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and believe that the industry has bottomed out. Next: Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, Owes Millions To Genesis Global © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Love Emojis? Viral TikTok Explains How To Create A Customized One On Your iPhone
Do you own an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) smartphone and love emojis? This viral TikTok video will definitely brighten up your day and your iPhone experience. What Happened: A TikTok account that goes by the handle name Tech Hack Guy shared a "secret emoji trick" — and it is going viral. The account has more than 460K followers on the platform. See Also: Apple Users, Magically Share Text Or Images Between Your Devices Using This Pinch-And-Paste Gesture Here are the steps users need to follow to create their own customize emojis: Step I: Go to Settings and click on Focus. Step II: Tap on the plus icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Step III: Head to Custom and select an emoji. Step IV: Give it a name and select the color. Step V: Go to Next and tap on Allow None. Step VI: Tap on Done and then turn the button to On in front of the name you gave to your new emoji. There are a plethora of options for users to choose from to customize their next emoji. Watch the video here: © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading 8% Lower This Week
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading lower by 8.27% to $25,659 and 8.51% to $1,522 this week, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower in several top market cap cryptos comes amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency space after crypto exchange giant Kraken has agreed to suspend its cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Else? The SEC states that Kraken must "immediately" discontinue its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay a $30 million penalty to settle its charges of offering unregistered securities. Our Benzinga team reported late Thursday that the settlement was reportedly approved during a...
Benzinga
Tim Hortons Gobbles Up Popeyes in China
Key Takeaways: TH International will take over operation of the Popeyes fried chicken chain in China from the brand’s owner, Restaurant Brands International TH International is likely to announce a major expansion plan for Popeyes in the months ahead, after the chain failed to gain traction in its first three years in China By Doug Young What’s the Popeyes fried chicken chain worth in China? The answer might be $170 million, based on the huge jump in both the share price and market value of TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH) after it announced it gained exclusive rights to develop the U.S.-based Popeyes brand in China. More precisely,...
Comments / 0