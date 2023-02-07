Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
IUP TEAMS BOTH SQUEEZE BY CLARION
It wasn’t easy, but the IUP basketball teams both grabbed narrow wins at Clarion on Saturday. Jack Benedict reports.
wccsradio.com
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS BACK IN ACTION AGAINST CLARION TODAY
The IUP basketball teams have had, with the exception of one game for the men, another great week and they wrap up a three-doubleheader week with games against the Golden Eagles of Clarion. The IUP women have won consecutive games and are now third in the PSAC West standings, one...
Rodney Gallagher scores 29, Laurel Highlands tops rival Uniontown in 2OTs
The scouting report on Rodney Gallagher says that if he gets enough late-game chances, he’ll usually make opponents pay. Uniontown stopped his layup at the end of regulation and rejected his runner late in the first overtime Friday night, but Gallagher wasn’t done. The senior started the second OT with a go-ahead 3-pointer, the biggest of his game-high 29 points as No. 4 Laurel Highlands defeated No. 3 Uniontown, 75-69, in front of a sold-out crowd in the Red Raiders’ gym.
wccsradio.com
PITTSBURGH LEGEND PAUL MARTHA PASSES AWAY
One of Pittsburgh’s pioneer sports figures has passed away at the age of 80. John “Paul” Martha, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, was a Pitt star on the football field and basketball court, a Steelers number-one draft choice in 1964, and a Duquesne law school graduate and attorney who worked for the Edward DeBartolo family when they owned both the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Pitt QB Nick Patti announces his playing career is done
Nick Patti’s game-winning drive in the Sun Bowl against UCLA will forever serve as the pinnacle of his Pitt career — and it will also serve as the ending note.
Aliquippa becomes only high school with three Pro Football Hall of Famers
It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh native Darrelle Revis was going to be enshrined in football greatness forever. Revis makes it in as one of nine players to be elected in this 2023 class, getting in on his first year of eligibility as well
Second Chance Strays opens new Altoona location
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — After closing for nearly two months, Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge reopened! Second Chance Strays held its grand opening on Saturday at its new location, along 1101 13th Avenue. “We’ve gotten a lot of questions and just people stopping in, going by the windows and just asking when we’re […]
High winds cause power outages throughout Pittsburgh region
Power is being restored after high winds knocked out service to hundreds in the region overnight.
wccsradio.com
SHIRLEY A. HAPSIC, 84
Shirley A. Hapsic, 84 formerly of Torrance, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 09, 2023 at Indian Haven, Indiana, PA. She was born August 01, 1938 in Torrance, PA, the daughter of the late Kenneth Allen and Mary (Martin) Allen. Shirley was a 1965 graduate of Blairsville High School and...
wccsradio.com
IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Junior Senior High School students to receive awards
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 10, 2023 11:35 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) On Friday, February 10, 2023, 250 students will receive academic awards, according to High School Principal Stacey Alexander. The groups receiving the awards are: high school events, junior high school events, and the Aliquippa School District JSHS. The event will be held at 1:15 p.m. in the AJSH gym, and is open to the community.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park gets sticker shock in school renovation costs
The ongoing renovation of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School will cost a lot more than anticipated. The school has been under construction for about a year. The project, which had an original estimate of $42 million, was split into two phases, with construction spread over two to three years.
A Tale of Two Malls: Johnstown Galleria, Logan Valley Mall taking new approach in changing landscape
(WTAJ) — What used to be suburban staples, where shoppers had a nearly unlimited selection, teenagers had a hub to socialize after school and hundreds of people had a place to work, have become long forgotten, leaving many cold-shouldered and others neglected. The American mall, once known as the ultimate center for anything and everything […]
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
butlerradio.com
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER FD AIDED WITH NEW WATER LINES
The Marion Center fire department has announced that a recent water project will benefit fire suppression efforts in the community. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said that Shadco LLC recently installed two water lines into the fire station. The project took two days to complete, but the department and the community both benefit from it. The new lines will change the building over to city water and give the department a place to fill their trucks indoors and out of the elements. Officials also said that the overall water project has added 26 fire hydrants to their service area as well.
fox8tv.com
Westmont School District Committee Meeting
At the committee meeting held at Westmont Hilltop High School many parents asked for the school board members to quote do better. However, the President of the school board Robert Gleason says. “You know, I think we’re doing a great job as far as security is concerned.”. Gleason says...
cranberryeagle.com
Driver identified in Wednesday Route 28 crash
An Oklahoma man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday after he struck a tree on Route 28 in Buffalo Township, state police said. Tommy S. Copeland, 50, of Sand Springs, Okla., suffered serious injuries to the head and chest from the crash. According to a crash report, Copeland was...
