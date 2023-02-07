The Marion Center fire department has announced that a recent water project will benefit fire suppression efforts in the community. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said that Shadco LLC recently installed two water lines into the fire station. The project took two days to complete, but the department and the community both benefit from it. The new lines will change the building over to city water and give the department a place to fill their trucks indoors and out of the elements. Officials also said that the overall water project has added 26 fire hydrants to their service area as well.

MARION CENTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO