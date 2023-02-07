Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Teen Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in St. Cloud Last Month
(KNSI) — Police in St. Cloud say a 15-year-old is in custody and facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting last month. According to St. Cloud police, they were called to a possible shooting at an apartment building in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast at 11:51 p.m. January 17th. They arrived and found 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
knsiradio.com
Building Fire in St. Cloud Under Investigation
(KNSI) — A fire at a business in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon is under investigation. Firefighters were called to 1042 33rd Street South at 5:32 for a report of smoke coming from inside a large commercial building. Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the roof. It took multiple crews to knock the fire down, and a second alarm was called out to help search for anyone inside. The St. Augusta and Sartell Fire Departments provided mutual aid. St. Cloud police and Mayo Ambulance also responded.
knsiradio.com
House Passes Measures for Universal School Meals, Emergency Food Shelf Funding
(KNSI) — The Minnesota House is advancing a bill for universal school meals. Representative Sydney Jordan authored the legislation to provide free breakfast and lunch to each student during school. “Minnesota is a state that values education and wants to see every child succeed, but that is not possible...
knsiradio.com
Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A dreaded pest that’s killed countless ash trees across the nation and Minnesota has been found in St. Cloud. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says emerald ash borer has been discovered in the city. The insect’s larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. According to the MDA, Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by the insect because the state is home to approximately one billion ash trees, the most in the nation.
knsiradio.com
Warzecha Resigning as Catholic Community Schools President
(KNSI) – Catholic Community Schools President Scott Warzecha is resigning from his position, effective April 1st. A press release put out late Friday afternoon does not give a reason for the departure. It praises Warzecha and says he is leaving CCS in a stronger position than the one he inherited in 2020.
knsiradio.com
The 35th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show This Weekend
(KNSI) – The 35th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show is returning to the River’s Edge Convention Center this weekend. Around 150 exhibitors will be on the floor from February 10th through the 12th. It’s the largest event of its kind in central Minnesota. Show Manager Barry Cenaiko says it’s a good mix of everything outdoors. “What you get at the Sportsmen’s Show is about 1/3 boats and docks, 1/3 campers and trailers, and 1/3 resorts and lodges. So whatever your favorite activity is in the great Midwest during Summer, we’re going to have it at the sportsman show.”
knsiradio.com
Catholic Charities’ Mardi Gras Event Raises Over $350,000
(KNSI) – The annual Mardi Gras fundraising event raised over $350,000 for Catholic Charities Emergency Services on January 28th. Held at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, 550 people attended. They indulged in a gourmet meal from Custom Catering by Short Stop while music from the Vista Jazz Band and Fabulous Armadillos played from the stage. A 120-item silent auction raised over $28,000 by itself.
knsiradio.com
Bird Flu Having Little Effect on Chicken Wing Prices
(KNSI) — As the price of everything goes up, wing lovers may rejoice as experts say there will be no shortage and they will cost less than in the past. Gary Joiner with the Texas Farm Bureau says, “1.45 billion buffalo wings will be consumed over the Super Bowl weekend. That’s about 2% more than last year, and the good news for consumers? They’re actually less expensive.” That’s about 84 million more wings than last year.
