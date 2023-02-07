Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . .
From elsewhere: Halifax supervisors approve new solar facility. Bristol group to monitor air quality at stinky landfill. Roanoke seeks input on affordable housing. The post Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools to host cosmetology event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools offer a variety of career and technical education classes. But on Friday, students from the Heritage High School cosmetology class were able to hone their skills by cutting the hair of their newly-hired supervisor. Instructional Supervisor Robbie Dooley volunteered for a haircut from...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
chathamstartribune.com
19th century register gives glimpse into lives of free blacks in Pittsylvania County
Not all blacks living in Virginia, or Pittsylvania County, were slaves prior to the Civil War. Before the war began in 1861, there were more than 58,000 free people of African descent in the Commonwealth, with most living in cities. Pittsylvania County had its own community of free blacks, and...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
WSLS
Rockslide cleared on US-11 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on US-11 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a rockslide, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened 1.3 miles south of US-220, in the vicinity of Read mountain Road. As of...
WDBJ7.com
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook was arrested and charged with simple assault and assault and battery on Monday. The board met for the first time since the incident Thursday night. “I hope you go to jail,” said one Bedford County Public Schools parent...
WDBJ7.com
Danville’s House of Hope expands to provide additional guests with temporary shelter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - House of Hope now has a shelter exclusively for women, single mothers and children. The additional shelter is called Norma’s Place, after Norma Brower, a House of Hope board member and city of Danville employee. “She saw that the need for homelessness services and emergency...
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15
Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
WDBJ7.com
VDOT officials warn of possible icy roads heading into Monday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday’s storm was primarily a rain event, so VDOT officials say they didn’t see any major issues with roads. But experts still want drivers to be cautious, especially Sunday night and Monday morning. VDOT officials say there have been some minor road and pavement...
WDBJ7.com
Police find evidence of shots fired at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evidence of shots fired Sunday night at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments has been confirmed by Roanoke Police. Police say they do not consider there to be any danger to the community. WDBJ7 was at the scene and is awaiting further details. Check back...
WDBJ7.com
Clifton Middle School student charged after officials find hit list with student names
LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Middle School student has been charged with one felony count of creating a hit list and putting it in writing after a list of students the student intended to harm was found, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. Clifton Middle School...
theroanokestar.com
Delegates McNamara, Williams Join Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
As reported here, the Office of the Attorney General (AOG) recently released a scathing report on the former Virginia Parole Board scandal from early 2020. As documented in 69 pages, the former board repeatedly broke both laws and the board’s own procedures to illegally release many prisoners convicted of violent crimes and failed to notify the victims’ families.
WSLS
Clifton Middle School closed Friday after student threatens other students with list, police say
COVINGTON, Va. – Clifton Middle School will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution after a student made a list of other students they intended to harm, according to school officials. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public that the threat wasn’t carried out...
WSLS
Former Chatham High School employee charged with selling drugs on school property, officials say
CHATHAM, Va. – A Chatham High School employee is facing several charges after allegedly selling drugs on school property, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say they were first alerted about Harry Berlin Carter distributing drugs from his vehicle on Jan. 30. and issued a search...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
