Roanoke, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfxrtv.com

Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
WSLS

Lynchburg City Schools to host cosmetology event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools offer a variety of career and technical education classes. But on Friday, students from the Heritage High School cosmetology class were able to hone their skills by cutting the hair of their newly-hired supervisor. Instructional Supervisor Robbie Dooley volunteered for a haircut from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Rockslide cleared on US-11 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on US-11 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a rockslide, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened 1.3 miles south of US-220, in the vicinity of Read mountain Road. As of...
theroanoker.com

Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers

The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15

Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Police find evidence of shots fired at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evidence of shots fired Sunday night at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments has been confirmed by Roanoke Police. Police say they do not consider there to be any danger to the community. WDBJ7 was at the scene and is awaiting further details. Check back...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Delegates McNamara, Williams Join Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign

As reported here, the Office of the Attorney General (AOG) recently released a scathing report on the former Virginia Parole Board scandal from early 2020. As documented in 69 pages, the former board repeatedly broke both laws and the board’s own procedures to illegally release many prisoners convicted of violent crimes and failed to notify the victims’ families.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA

