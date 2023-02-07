Read full article on original website
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (2/10/2023); Road to WrestleMania 39 Continues
WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT tonight, continuing the Road to WrestleMania 39. The main event of tonight’s show will be a Fatal 4 Way match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos will also be in action, defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
Backstage News on Why WWE Gave Up on Baron Corbin’s Latest Push
JBL and Baron Corbin have been split up, as PWMania.com previously reported, and the latest attempt to push Corbin has ended. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales discussed the split, and Meltzer confirmed that it was not planned. “They gave up on it,” Meltzer...
Roman Reigns Scheduled for Upcoming WWE RAW Next Month
As WWE approaches WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will make a rare appearance on RAW next month. “The Tribal Chief” is now scheduled to appear at the RAW event from St. Louis, MO on March 20 at the Enterprise Center, as the arena is promoting him for the performance. WWE.com’s...
Timetable for Randy Orton’s WWE Return From Injury is Still Uncertain
Randy Orton fans have tried to remain optimistic about his wrestling future after much speculation about where things stand for his career. Orton’s most recent match was in May 2022, when he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown. The initial assumption was that Orton would simply take time off due to a back injury before returning to turn on Riddle, resulting in a feud.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/13/2023)
This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. According to WrestleTix, 9,442 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/8/2023), leaving 687 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 10,129. Below is the updated...
Kamille Reveals WWE Dream Match Opponent, Reflects On Training With Women’s Legend
Kamille recently spoke with our friends at SEScoops.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected on training with Natalya, and revealed her WWE dream match opponent. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches...
Backstage News on Reported Issues Between AEW and AAA Over WWE and Dragon Lee Situation
AEW officials reportedly “have issues” with AAA regarding Dragon Lee’s WWE signing in December. FTR handed over the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dragon Lee and Dralistico at the AAA Noche de Campeones event on December 28. Following the match, Lee relinquished his title and announced his signing with WWE.
Jay White Loses a “Loser Leaves Japan” Match Amid Interest From AEW and WWE
As “Switchblade” Jay White lost to Hikuleo at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday morning, his professional wrestling career just got more interesting. After a chokeslam, White was pinned. This appears to be his final booking with the promotion in Japan, but he will work AEW’s...
Ricardo Rodriguez Believed a Former WWE Manager Was a Racist Due to His Gimmick
Dutch Mantell recently spoke on his podcast, “Story Time with Dutch Mantell,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ricardo Rodriguez, Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer, who legitimately believed that he was racist. Mantell returned to the WWE, working as an anti-immigrant heel alongside Jack Swagger...
Baron Corbin Reacts to Comment About Potentially Being Released From WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, there is a belief that WWE “gave up” on pushing Baron Corbin with JBL. A fan wrote the following on Twitter regarding Corbin’s situation:. “If there is one person @WWE could cut right now, wave the 90 day non compete clause, & have...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (2/6/2023) – Amway Center in Orlando, FL – 9,926 sold. AEW Dynamite (2/8/2023) – El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX – 4,217 sold. WWE SmackDown (2/10/2023) – Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT – 6,449 sold.
Liv Morgan Reveals How Much She Paid For WWE Royal Rumble Ring Gear (Video)
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star and former SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke about how much she spent to buy last-minute ring gear for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view.
Kurt Angle Offers His Predictions for Two Top WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on the top two matches at WrestleMania 39 – Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Rhea Ripley.
Current Favorites to Win at WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 betting odds have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number for the underdogs represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
John Morrison Discusses WWE’s Recent Changes
Former WWE star John Morrison recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, Morrison talked about the recent changes in WWE. Following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors, a number of...
Big Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
You can officially pencil in a trio of matches for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, which next week emanates from Montreal, Quebec, Canada as the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 “go-home” show, three big matches have been announced.
Current Favorite for Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann At Impact Wrestling No Surrender
At the upcoming No Surrender special, Josh Alexander will defend his Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title against Rich Swann. According to Betonline.ag, the early betting odds for the match have Alexander as the -2000 favorite to retain the title, while Swann is the +700 underdog. Impact No Surrender will take...
AEW Star Currently Dealing With an Injury
Eddie Kingston is out of action due to an injury that prevented him from facing Artemis Spencer on Saturday’s DEFY Wrestling show. Due to an undisclosed injury, DEFY Wrestling reported that Kingston would miss their event. Kingston did not appear on Dynamite or Rampage this week, so it is...
Sami Zayn Open to Using ‘Worlds Apart’ Theme Song at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 as a One-Off
Sami Zayn has been a part of The Bloodline, one of the best WWE storylines in recent memory. The Bloodline accepted Zayn as an honorary member, but the relationship only lasted until the Royal Rumble. When Zayn objected to hitting Kevin Owens with a steel chair and hitting Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair, he was kicked out from the group.
