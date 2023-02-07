Randy Orton fans have tried to remain optimistic about his wrestling future after much speculation about where things stand for his career. Orton’s most recent match was in May 2022, when he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown. The initial assumption was that Orton would simply take time off due to a back injury before returning to turn on Riddle, resulting in a feud.

