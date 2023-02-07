Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57
While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL refs, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
3 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champs who won’t be back next season
The Kansas City Chiefs roster could look very, very different after Super Bowl 57. Here’s just some of what to expect this offseason. Patrick Mahomes and (hopefully) Andy Reid are here to stay, for now. But the Chiefs do have a lot of work to do in the 2023 NFL offseason.
Eli Apple actually said something we can all agree with about Super Bowl 57
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had a take that many fans can agree upon after watching the end of Super Bowl 57. NFL fans tuned into Super Bowl 57 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles compete for the Lombardi Trophy. As is the case in any game, whether a regular-season game or a championship contest, fans don’t want to see calls by officials make a difference in the game. At the end of Super Bowl 57, a controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a new set of downs, which then set up a 27-yard, game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker. The Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 by the score of 38-35.
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl win on Twitter
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes celebrate Chief’s Super Bowl win on Twitter. Brittany and Jackson Mahomes (the wife and brother of Patrick Mahomes) were relatively quiet during the Chiefs’ appearance at Super Bowl 57, but the same can’t be said for when Kansas City won. Brittany took to...
Eagles fans at Super Bowl 57 boo Man of the Year winner Dak Prescott
Come on. Why would you expect that anything else would happen? Ahead of the introduction of both teams on football’s largest stage, the Philadelphia Eagles fans that were in attendance in Glendale booed Dak Prescott as he received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Old habits...
What did Eagles fans think of Rihanna’s Super Bowl 57 halftime?
Eagles fans were treated to a Super Bowl 57 halftime show featuring pop sensation Rihanna, so how did the Philly fans react to her performance?. Rihanna gave a visually stunning performance during halftime of Super Bowl 57, featuring a string of some of her greatest hits along with a troupe of dancers accompanying her.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Tyreek Hill comes to Patrick Mahomes’ defense despite Super Bowl halftime deficit
Tyreek Hill has put all his faith in his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes coming out of halftime in Super Bowl 57. Despite trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by 10 points at the half, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill knows all too well what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense are capable of.
Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after Chiefs win Super Bowl battle
The Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, came together after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl for a loving embrace. Anyone with siblings knows there are few things that sting more than losing to your little brother or sister. Jason Kelce had to live with that reality after his Eagles fell to his younger brother Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
Chiefs radio call of Super Bowl scoop-and-score is all you need
The Chiefs radio call of Nick Bolton’s Super Bowl scoop-and-score will let Kansas City fans relive the epic moment in a new way. The biggest play of the first half of Super Bowl 57 was undoubtedly Nick Bolton’s scoop-and-score after Jalen Hurts put the ball on the ground.
What color was the Gatorade bath in Super Bowl 57?
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. Harrison Butker drilled a game-winning field goal with less than 10 seconds to play to secure the win for the Chiefs. Following the win, bettors are not only celebrating cashing a ticket if...
Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl National Anthem made Nick Sirianni cry (Video)
Chris Stapleton’s performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl 57 had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and center Jason Kelce in tears. Whoever made the decision that Chris Stapleton would sing the national anthem before Super Bowl 57, first, needs a raise and second, needs to apologize to Nick Sirianni for letting such a soulful singer handle the anthem on the day he’d be coaching in the Super Bowl.
When is the Chiefs Super Bowl parade?
The Chiefs defeated the Eagles to win Super bowl 57. Here is when the parade is. The Super Bowl parade is a thing of beauty. The players are usually hammered (Tom Brady being a prime example), the fans are ecstatic and the city is buzzing. If your team won the Super Bowl this year, you should call out sick from work and go to the parade. It’ll be worth it.
NFL scripted lives on as Eagles screwed by holding call in Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl 57 in frustrating fashion as the refs called a questionable holding penalty on James Bradberry. The phrase “NFL scripted” was trending after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. It’s going to be trending again because of the way Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles ended.
Super Bowl 2024 odds (Chiefs favored to go back-to-back)
Super Bowl 57 was a game for the ages, with the Kansas City Chiefs rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on a field goal in the closing seconds. For fans who bet on Kansas City and hit some of the fun prop bets on...
