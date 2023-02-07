Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV Beltran
Washington residents see a Social Security income boostR.A. HeimWashington, DC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Related
How to watch Super Bowl LVII for free
If you are making plans for The Big Game and trying to figure out what time it starts, we have everything you need to know.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
These are the top searched foods in anticipation of Super Bowl LVII, according to Google
Super Bowl LVII is highly anticipated, but for more than just the football game. Dishes including Buffalo chicken dip, queso, bread and more are the top searched recipes for game day.
KSDK
These are America's favorite Super Bowl party foods
ST. LOUIS — Food and football go hand-in-hand, and Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for sports and snack foods. Households across the U.S. will huddle around the television Sunday night to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.
TODAY.com
Philadelphia vs. Kansas City chowdown: 6 regional recipes for the Super Bowl
The competition is heating up on and off the football field. In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, Philadelphia chef Michael Solomonov and Kansas City pitmaster Megan Day are going head-to-head with their best hometown recipes. Repping the Eagles, Solomonov is cooking up cheeseless cheesesteaks with spicy tahina, pretzel grilled cheese sandwiches with spicy mustard and za'atar-spiced chicken wings. For the Chiefs, Day is serving up cheesy corn with pimentos, bacon-wrapped potato wedges and competition-worthy spareribs.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII
The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.
Most popular Super Bowl food in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — With a little over a day before Super Bowl LVII, people are preparing the most important thing ahead of kickoff. That’s of course, the food! A recent study by StudyFinds shows that Pennsylvanians love to sit down and enjoy buffalo wings while watching the game. While that might not come as a surprise […]
Super Bowl prediction: We’re gonna eat a lot of Buffalo wings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Super Bowl is this Sunday and America has questions about the game. Can Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes operate with a bad ankle? Can the Kansas City offensive line slow down the Eagle’s rush? But the most important question is: how many Buffalo wings does one man need to get through […]
KMBC.com
Live updates: The biggest moments of Super Bowl LVII
Video above: Rihanna teases 'almost impossible' Super Bowl halftime show. From pregame entertainment to commercial breaks and of course, the halftime show, there's a lot more to the Super Bowl than just football. Here's a look at the biggest moments from Super Bowl LVII:. (All updates in ET) 8:15 p.m....
Tri-City Herald
Best Numbers for Super Bowl Squares
Among the most popular ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday involves grabbing a Super Bowl square run by a local bar or perhaps your office. During my years living in Brooklyn and Staten Island, followed by four years in Villanova, Pa., and now Las Vegas, I have spent plenty of time frequenting local bars. Super Bowl squares have been a staple of my life even before I was of legal age to purchase a cocktail.
Super Bowl fans in Arkansas support their team by ordering their food
Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner and while some fans will be rooting for their teams in the stands, others will get a taste of the excitement in a different way.
columbiacommunityconnection.com
Locals Talk Superbowl; Eagles, KC kick off in 3 hours
With just three hours until the pigskin flies on arguably the biggest U.S. sporting spectacle of the year, locals are calling it both ways and rubbing their hands together for Rihanna and funny commercials. But it is the camaraderie of Super Bowl 57 with Kansas City facing Philadelphia in this...
CAST YOUR VOTE: Who will win Super Bowl LVII?
(WFXR) — Philadelphia Eagles fans and Kansas City Chiefs fans will surely be crowded around TVs all over our area on Super Bowl Sunday. WFXR wants to know football fans or not who you will be rooting for in the big game. To cast your vote click here.
lehighvalleynews.com
Police to step up DUI enforcement for Super Bowl Sunday: 'It’s not only a Philly thing, it’s a PA thing'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Philadelphia Eagles fans headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl recently told CBS News they spent $2,500 to $6,000 for tickets to the big game. Others will stay local to watch the Birds battle the Kansas City Chiefs, but are projected to spend big money on food and drinks for their Super Bowl Sunday celebrations.
espnswfl.com
Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix: Here is everything you need to know about prop bets
Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix. Here is everything you need to know about prop bets. Well, we made it through another week of listening to mostly useless interviews and minutia. And there’s a lot of it. Now lets get down tot the nitty-gritty. Prop bets and other gambling nuggets. I will have my prediction at the end of this post.
Super Bowl LVII: Donna Kelce reveals game day outfit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday has finally arrived, and Donna Kelce has revealed her game day outfit to watch both her sons clash in the big game. Donna is rocking a jacket with the Kansas City Chiefs colors on one side and Eagles colors on the other.She's also wearing one Eagles shoe and one Chiefs shoe. In the past, Donna has worn a customized jersey with her sons, Jason and Travis' numbers, on the front and back. Jason and Travis will become the first brothers to face off against each other in the Super Bowl.Last week, CBS Philadelphia caught up with Donna Kelce to get to know her sons a little better.
These Super Bowl commercials have Georgia ties
Georgia’s own created, filmed or starred in these commercials from past Super Bowls.
Minnesota State Patrol: Avoid Super Bowl Sunday DWI by planning ahead
Super Bowl Sunday comes with a warning from the Minnesota State Patrol about driving while intoxicated. Around 1,900 drivers have been arrested for DWI over the past seven Super Bowl Sundays according to state patrol data.
NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Saturday Suggestion
There's no bigger sporting event on the U.S. calendar than Super Bowl Sunday. The NFL championship bout has turned into a mainstream cultural event reaching beyond football fans. Whether they want to see football, the commercials, or Rihanna's halftime show, millions of people will watch the Kansas ...
Comments / 3