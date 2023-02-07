Janelle Monáe Vows to Punish Fans for Liking Brutal Wardrobe Tweet

Rihanna has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child after the rumor mill went into overdrive during her performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday. A representative confirmed the news to People, and later shared the news with the Associated Press and a number of other outlets. The singer was seen clutching her belly as she belted out her numerous hits during the show. The Grammy winner welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022. Rihanna has yet to speak publicly about the pregnancy, but according to People, she is the first woman to perform the halftime show while pregnant. Twitter users across the globe reportedly experienced outages following the show as Rihanna trended in multiple countries.SHE’S BAAAACK 👑 @Rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/rH2G9r2RSc— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023 Read it at People

4 HOURS AGO