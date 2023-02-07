ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janelle Monáe Vows to Punish Fans for Liking Brutal Wardrobe Tweet

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 5 days ago
Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Janelle Monáe has reacted with vengeance after seeing a fan’s tweet about her dress sense going viral. Commenting on the outfit the singer and actor wore to the Grammy Awards , one fan joked: “Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.” After seeing that the tweet had racked up nearly 27,000 likes, Glass Onion star Monáe replied: “No new music just for this.” As the fan’s post continued to rack up likes, Monáe quipped: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved.” The original poster later defended herself, arguing that her “dumb jokes got people talking about how dope” Monáe is. “Monopoly man??” Monáe replied along with a crying emoji. “You’re pretty and funny.”

